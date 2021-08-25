Eight college football hot takes for the 2021 season

Preseason rankings are always a joy to behold. Between a mix of incredible-to-behold bias towards blue blood programs and the stanch of recency bias, preseason rankings nearly boast some kind of controversy, and the release of the preseason AP Poll for the 2021 season was no exception. So rather than release some cobbled-together preseason rankings of my own, I’ve decided to just put it all out there. College Football Hot Takes: 2021 season edition. These takes range from lukewarm to boiling hot, and they are sure to anger more than a few. But what are my sports authorities for, if not to cause a little friendly debate? So, here goes.