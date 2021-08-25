6 Incredible Benefits of Broth

Let's start with the bad news: When something is touted as a panacea for everything from clear skin to better immune function (ahem, celery juice), it's usually more hype than substance. And yes, bone broth does somewhat fall into that category given that there are more unsubstantiated claims than legitimate scientific research about it. But just because it's not a cure for all your ailments doesn't mean that bone broth doesn't provide some great benefits and can't be a healthy addition to your diet.