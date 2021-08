The U.K. said today that it will “shake up” data laws previously in line with European data protection regulations. Now that the U.K. is on its own following its Brexit break with the European Union, it’s reported that the country wants to see an end to “endless” cookie pop-ups that ask for permission to use a person’s personal data. Oliver Dowden, the U.K.’s digital secretary, called the pop-ups “pointless,” although he said there is some amount of risk on certain websites.