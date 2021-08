For most of the 2021 season, the conversation has been: The Dodgers or Giants will secure the #1 spot, and whichever team doesn’t will play the Padres in the Wild Card game. Well, not so fast… The Cincinnati Reds are now possibly in the running, thanks to some unlucky injuries and a tough final third schedule for the Padres. The Reds are now only 1.5 games behind the Padres. That seemed impossible in the early part of the season, but baseball seasons are long and injuries and odd travel schedules have a way of really messing with predictions.