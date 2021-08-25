Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Superb Seychelles – where to stay in the diving, hiking and beach paradise

By Independent TV
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wawmq_0bcAsNpZ00
Silhouette island, Seychelles (Sarah Marshall/PA)

Across the island of Mahe, several strange gashes scar the coastline – wounds from unsuccessful treasure hunts carried out by local residents over the years.Left by 17th century pirates who cruised through these waters, legends of lost loot are so engrained in the national psyche even the government demands a 50% cut of any finds by law. But to date, no major hauls have been declared.

Whether there’s any truth to the far-fetched fairy-tales is debatable, yet the Seychelles evidently sparkles with riches – from diving with sharks in the outer islands, to hiking the slopes of soaring, jungle-wrapped peaks. And as travellers plan ahead for dream holidays to escape a period of non-stop nightmares, it’s not surprising the 115-island state is topping booking lists.

Granitic, volcanic or small, low coral cays – each island has a different appeal and character, some thriving with communities and others occupied by only one resort. Whether you’re seeking adventure or simply to zone out, here’s our pick of the best places to stay.

STORY Hotel, Mahe

All walks of life stroll along the beach at Beau Vallon on main island Mahe (where all international flights arrive and depart), making it one of the best places to sample local living in the Seychelles. Perfectly placed to soak up the action, this fun and modern property is only metres from the rolling waves. Choose a villa with plunge pool and beach access to sink directly into the sand or opt for a garden room overlooking a tropical lagoon.

Scoring top points for sustainability, the hotel has made environmental protection a priority: measures have been taken to protect flora and fauna on its premises; an onsite water bottling site has reduced plastic consumption; and a rainwater harvesting system has been put in place. A gym and serene spa are tucked into the gardens and there’s a choice of seven restaurants – ranging from buffet to private, petal-strewn fine dining. Off site, there’s a chance to hike through Morne National Park – several trail heads leading to the emerald peaks are a short walk from the hotel.

How: Visit story-seychelles.com

L’Archipel, Praslin

Given human habitation in the Seychelles only dates back a few hundred years, it’s easy to trace the roots of early settlers. Owned by descendants of the French d’Offay family, this elegant beachfront resort – one of the few high-end, family-owned properties in the Seychelles – is a successful marriage of present and past; classic Creole architecture has been polished with a Riviera sheen.

Set on a gently sloping hillside of landscaped gardens overlooking one of the island’s most secluded beaches, 32 rooms and larger suites occupy several plantation-era buildings with sunset-facing verandas, and a shore-side restaurant serves an excellent menu, served with French finesse. A one-hour ferry ride or 15-minute flight from Mahe, Praslin is more laidback than her sister island. Come to visit the UNESCO-listed Vallee de Mai, home to a forest of coco de mer trees, prized for their weighty 20kg nuts.

How: Visit larchipel.com/en

Six Senses Zil Pasyon, Felicite

Everywhere in the Seychelles is magical, but some places sparkle with an extra-special quality. At Zil Pasyon, the only resort occupying the private island of Felicite, accessible by a 20-minute private boat transfer from Praslin or helicopter from Mahe, the emphasis is on uninterrupted relaxation. Thirty pool villas are tucked into the palms and tropical forest, where fruit bats swoop overhead at dusk; a generous lap pool, sun deck, and playful swing above the bath justify spending an above average time in your room.

To do so, however, would mean missing out on so much: take a dawn kayak ride to nearby Coco island, where several seabird species nest; trek a trail to the island’s highest point; dine beneath a native takamaka tree festooned with fairy lights; or enjoy private sundowners on beanbags at a secluded granite viewpoint. Built into the rocks, the spa is extraordinary; book a private slot at the saltwater pool and sundeck gazing out to the Indian Ocean

How: Visit sixsenses.com/en/resorts/zil-pasyon

Hilton Labriz, Silhouette

Boulder-strewn beaches attract visitors to this volcanic island, but the wild interior is just as captivating. Declared a national park, 93% of the land is protected, creating an adventure playground for anyone lucky enough to stay at this fantastic resort. Despite having 111 rooms and a choice of eight restaurants, it never feels busy, and there are plenty of opportunities for discovering secret patches of sand either by hiking or exploring on a boat.

Silhouette’s history as a coconut plantation is detailed at the Grann Kaz, a Creole house once belonging to the Dauban family, where lively, traditional dinner dances are held. A trail – regarded as the hardest in the country – also follows a route once used by workers to cross the island. Underwater activities are taken care of by an excellent PADI dive centre, which offers open water courses, while the spa – built sensitively between giant boulders – is back-to-nature bliss.

How: Visit hilton.com/en/

How to plan your trip

Abercrombie & Kent (abercrombiekent.co.uk; 01242 547 760) offers seven night holidays in the Seychelles from £3,900pp based on two people sharing. Includes breakfast, flights, transfers and accommodation. Comes under A&K’s flexible booking policy.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

225K+
Followers
104K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seychelles#Beaches#Private Beach#Diving#Praslin Given#French#Creole#Riviera#Unesco#Felicite Everywhere
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Hiking
Related
AnimalsBBC

Dolphins 'alert' rescuers to lost swimmer

A swimmer missing for almost 10 hours off the Irish coast was rescued after a lifeboat crew's attention was drawn to a pod of dolphins. Following an extensive search, the RNLI volunteers spotted the exhausted man among the dolphins in the sea near Castlegregory in County Kerry. The animals are...
TravelPosted by
Only In Arizona

The View Campground May Just Be The Disneyland Of Arizona Campgrounds

Monument Valley is one of the most well-known natural wonders on earth, drawing many thousands of visitors each year. Tourists usually just visit for one day, but in doing so, miss out on the best times to marvel at the breathtaking scenery: sunrise and sunset. The View Campground lets you extend your Monument Valley experience overnight, with tent and RV sites, cabins, and even hotel rooms that offer a front row seat to the iconic red sandstone buttes.
LifestylePosted by
Best Life

10 Best Vacation Spots on the Planet

As the vaccination rate keeps climbing in the U.S., more and more Americans are returning to planning their next dream vacation. Who wouldn't want to escape reality? Now more than ever, we want destinations that deliver big, making up for how little we got out in 2020. Need inspiration for where to go next? We've talked to the best travel experts on the planet who told us the best vacation spots on the planet. Read on.
Lifestyleworldatlas.com

Iguzau Falls

Iguazu Falls, also known as Iguacu Falls and Iguassu Falls, is a series of exquisite waterfalls on the Iguazu River, located on the Brazil-Argentina border. The 275 individual waterfalls are what divides the Iguazu into lower and upper portions, a fact that gave rise to several legends and myths about their origin. The Iguazu Falls are 2.7 kilometers wide and have varying heights between 60 meters and 82 meters, making it the world’s largest waterfall. North America’s Niagara Falls is only a third as wide as the Iguazu Falls.
TravelFodorsTravel

Deal Alert: 49% Off This Resort on One of the Caribbean’s Most Stunning Islands

Home > Destinations > Caribbean > St. Martin and St. Maarten > Deals. You can save big on this fully refundable deal. Picture this: you’re lounging on a sunbed with a mimosa in hand. The sun is lightly toasting your sunscreen-lathered body (you’ve checked that the sunscreen is reef-safe). You go for a swim in the ocean and watch low-flying planes from a bar. Sounds like a dream after the nightmare of 2020, right?
TravelPosted by
BoardingArea

Amazing Sights Driving Around Iceland’s Famous Golden Circle

For visitors based out of Raykjavik and only staying in Iceland for a few days, the most common route to see a lot of what the country offers is the Golden Circle. In a relatively short drive from the capital, you’re able to see cliffs, waterfalls and geothermic areas. That checks off many of the boxes people look for from a trip to Iceland so the sites along the route are also the most famous tourist attractions in the country. For those who don’t have a car, it’s a popular route for tour companies who make it a day trip with set times to spend at each location.
TravelThrillist

10 Awesome Airbnbs to Enjoy a Proper Mountain Escape

If you're a sucker for sweeping panoramic views of the great outdoors, these are for you. We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.
Travelworldatlas.com

The World's Best National Parks

The world is full of amazing natural wonders, landscapes, ecosystems and wildlife. Each terrain, country or state has something to offer for outdoor enthusiasts and nature lovers around the globe. Many of these especially biologically diverse areas, or regions of specific natural note have been protected as National Parks in order to preserve them for years to come. Many of these parks include a unique or rare natural phenomenon, or provide habitats for endangered species of animals or plants. From the rare to the simply visually stunning, here is a list of ten of the world’s best National Parks from around the globe.
LifestyleWVNews

In Iceland, the good life is a trip to the (geothermal) pool

Stepping into the waist-deep waters of Sky Lagoon, I saw blurry shapes through swirling steam. Pink-cheeked women waded past holding phones and pint glasses aloft as I entered the geothermal spa that opened in June outside of Reykjavik, Iceland. Still dazed from an overnight flight, I had come to the...
TravelTelegraph

The best adults-only hotels in Tenerife, including top golf, spa and beach resorts

These are unusual times, and the state of affairs can change quickly. Please check the latest travel guidance before making your journey. Our writers visited these hotels pre-pandemic. Although renowned as a family destination, Tenerife also has its fair share of child-free accommodation. If you’re looking for the best adults-only...
WorldTime Out Global

Get sky high views of Mt Fuji at this new observation deck in Yamanashi

Summer is the prime season for visiting Mt Fuji, with many keen hikers challenging themselves to climb Japan’s sacred mountain. Others prefer to marvel at this national treasure from afar, from destinations like Shizuoka’s Fujimi Terrace or the observation deck at Fuji-Q Highland, both of which offer a clear view of Mt Fuji from up high.
TravelPosted by
The Independent

River deep, mountain high: what it’s like to adventure around Europe’s ‘Grand Canyon’ region

More than 2,600m above sea level in the Swiss Glarus Alps, in a mountain lodge built in World War II as a military bunker, my muscles are fatigued and my nerves frayed. After three days of biking, hiking, swimming and climbing, the treacherous ascent up to the Segnespass ridge proved to be the final straw, with subsequent tears and profanities bellowed across the majestic range.
Worldmatadornetwork.com

How to go island hopping in the Maldives for a sun-soaked getaway

My hand hovered over the sliding glass door; I had always imagined being in this exact situation and I wanted to make sure I was fully present to absorb it. As I set foot onto the private deck, the fog of exhaustion temporarily lifted while my unwashed plane hair simultaneously frizzed to the extreme.
WorldTravelDailyNews.com

Seychelles to welcome back cruise ships in November 2021

Launching the 2021-2022 cruise season on November 14, 2021, will be the MS Island Sky, the first cruise vessel to sail to Seychelles since the closure of the destination to cruise ships in March 2020. As per the decision taken by the country's authorities in March 2021 relating to the size of the vessels and limiting their carrying passenger capacity, Seychelles will only be welcoming smaller vessels with a maximum of 300 passengers.
Behind Viral VideosRefinery29

These Are TikTok’s Favourite UK Holiday Destinations

TikTok is already the go-to app for beauty tips, breakfast trends and viral photo challenges – and now it's becoming a source of staycation inspo, too. New data crunched by holiday booking site LastMinute-Cottages.co.uk has revealed that Cornwall is the most popular UK holiday destination on TikTok with 240 million views.

Comments / 0

Community Policy