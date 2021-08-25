Katie Price’s £50k engagement ring ‘taken in alleged attack’

Katie Price rose to fame as the model Jordan before becoming a reality TV star (PA)

Katie Price’s £50,000 diamond engagement ring was reportedly stolen during her alleged assault.

The former model and reality TV star was taken to hospital on Monday suffering facial injuries after an incident at her home in Essex.

Police have arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of assault, theft and coercive and controlling behaviour, who has since been released on bail.

Now, sources close to the 43-year-old have told The Sun Ms Price’s seven-carat diamond engagement ring was taken during the incident.

It was given to her by her partner Carl Woods, a car dealer who has also appeared on Love Island in the past.

According to The Sun, the ring was custom made for the mother of five by an East London jeweller and is worth as much as £50,000.

Mr Woods, 32, moved into her home last year and the pair got engaged earlier this year.

The man arrested by police cannot be identified for legal reasons, but officers are reportedly investigating the alleged assault on Ms Price by searching her home for evidence and taking statements from neighbours.

A spokesperson for Essex Police said: “We were called by colleagues in the ambulance service to reports of an assault shortly after 1.30am.

“We found a woman had sustained a facial injury which required hospital treatment. A man was arrested a short time later on suspicion of assault.”

On Tuesday, the force added the man had also been arrested on suspicion of theft and coercive and controlling behaviour, but had now been released on bail until 20 September.

Price is a former model and one of Britain’s best-known reality stars. She started her modelling career at 17, under the pseudonym Jordan, and rose to fame during the late 1990s.

She later starred in a number of TV documentaries and reality shows, as well as releasing numerous books, perfumes, clothes and other products.