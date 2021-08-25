Report: Lyft Uses Same-Day Pay, Free Bank Accounts To Build Driver Loyalty

Paying bills is a monthly headache for everyone, from individuals to businesses of all sizes, and the frustrations involved explain why both groups have been quick to adopt online-bill-payment solutions. Having a seamless digital bill payment experience can be a major attraction in engaging and retaining customers, said Aju Asar, VP of enterprise data services and analytics for Patelco Credit Union. Approximately 40 percent of the Credit Union’s members currently are enrolled in online bill pay, he said, with about 20 percent of enrollees actively using it. These members use the bill payment option for a range of purposes, such as sending funds to utility companies and lenders, as well as paying rent and credit card bills. A smooth payment experience is a must for users to fulfill their monthly financial obligations — and to develop trust in their chosen financial institutions (FI).