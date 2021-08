The acquisition by Square looms, and Afterpay’s most recent results show increased momentum in buy now, pay later (BNPL) adoption – reflected, too, in Klarna’s earnings. In terms of headline numbers, Afterpay’s revenues were up 78 percent to A$924.7 million. Active customers grew by 63 percent to 16.2 million; drilling down a bit, customers in North America surged 88 percent to 10.5 million and were up 8 percent in Australia/New Zealand. Clearpay active customers gained 104 percent to 2.1 million (Clearpay allows payments to be made over four installments every two weeks, without interest).