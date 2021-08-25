Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Clinical characterization and cytokine profile of fatigue in hematologic malignancy patients with chronic graft-versus-host disease

By Sencer Goklemez
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Limited information is available regarding clinical and biological properties of fatigue in patients with chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGvHD). Patients with moderate-to-severe cGvHD per NIH criteria were enrolled on a cross-sectional study and categorized as “fatigued” if SF-36 vitality score was <40. Clinical and laboratory parameters of fatigued (n = 109) and nonfatigued patients (n = 72) were compared. In univariate analysis, walk velocity, NIH joint-fascia score, human activity profile, and SF-36 physical and mental health self-report scales were correlates of fatigue. No cGvHD biomarkers were associated with fatigue. NIH joint score, Lee sleep and depression questions, and PG-SGA activities and function score jointly predicted fatigue. Though higher rates of depression and insomnia were reported in the fatigued group, antidepressant or sleep aid use did not differ between groups. Survival ratio was not significantly different by fatigue status. Pathophysiology of fatigue in patients with cGvHD is complex and may involve mechanisms unrelated to disease activity. Patients with cGvHD experiencing fatigue had higher rates of untreated depression and insomnia, highlighting the need to focus clinical management of these conditions to improve health-related quality of life.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breast Cancer#National Cancer Institute#Clinical Research#Malignancy#Cytokines#Nih#Nonfatigued#Khera N#Working Group#Onstad L#Cutler Cs#Pavletic Sz#Nccn#Natl Compr Cancer Netw#Lyon De#Ameringer Sa#Oncol Nurs Forum#Wehrlen L#Mitchell Sa#Kurland B
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Cancer
Related
ScienceNature.com

Association of Troponin T levels and functional outcome 3 months after subarachnoid hemorrhage

TroponinT levels are frequently elevated after subarachnoid hemorrhage (SAH). However, their clinical impact on long term outcomes still remains unclear. This study evaluates the association of TroponinT and functional outcomes 3 months after SAH. Data were obtained in the frame of a randomized controlled trial exploring the association of Goal-directed hemodynamic therapy and outcomes after SAH (NCT01832389). TroponinT was measured daily for the first 14 days after admission or until discharge from the ICU. Outcome was assessed using Glasgow Outcome Scale (GOS) 3 months after discharge. Logistic regression was used to explore the association between initial TroponinT values stratified by tertiles and admission as well as outcome parameters. TroponinT measurements were analyzed in 105 patients. TroponinT values at admission were associated with outcome assessed by GOS in a univariate analysis. TroponinT was not predictive of vasospasm or delayed cerebral ischemia, but an association with pulmonary and cardiac complications was observed. After adjustment for age, history of arterial hypertension and World Federation of Neurosurgical Societies (WFNS) grade, TroponinT levels at admission were not independently associated with worse outcome (GOS 1–3) or death at 3 months. In summary, TroponinT levels at admission are associated with 3 months-GOS but have limited ability to independently predict outcome after SAH.
Public HealthNature.com

Thromboembolism after COVID-19 vaccine in patients with preexisting thrombocytopenia

While vaccination is the single most effective intervention to drastically reduce severe disease and death following SARS-CoV-2 infection, as shown in UK and Israel, some serious concerns have been raised for an unusual adverse drug reaction (ADR), including vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT) with concurrent low platelets as well as capillary leak syndrome. In fact, the overall safety of the vaccine is highlighted by the low frequency of ADR considering that in UK, by the early June, 40 million first doses and 29 million second doses have been injected; nonetheless, 390 thrombotic events, including 71 fatal events have been reported. Interestingly, the cases reported low platelet counts with the presence of anti-platelet factor-4 (PF4) antibodies, indicating an abnormal clotting reaction. Here, out of three referred cases, we report a post-vaccine clinical case of fatal thrombosis with postmortem examination and whole exome sequencing (WES) analysis, whose pathogenesis appeared associated to a preexisting condition of thrombocytopenia due to myelodysplasia.
WorkoutsNature.com

Skeletal muscle is associated with exercise tolerance evaluated by cardiopulmonary exercise testing in Japanese patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

Decreasing exercise tolerance is one of the key features related to a poor prognosis in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Cardiopulmonary exercise testing (CPET) is useful for evaluating exercise tolerance. The present study was performed to clarify the correlation between exercise tolerance and clinical parameters, focusing especially on the cross-sectional area (CSA) of skeletal muscle. The present study investigated 69 patients with COPD who underwent CPET. The correlations between oxygen uptake (\({{\dot{\text{V}} \text{O}}}_{2}\)) at peak exercise and clinical parameters of COPD, including skeletal muscle area measured using single-section axial computed tomography (CT), were evaluated. The COPD assessment test score (ρ = − 0.35, p = 0.02) was weakly correlated with \({{\dot{\text{V}} \text{O}}}_{2}\) at peak exercise. In addition, forced expiratory volume in one second (FEV1) (ρ = 0.39, p = 0.0009), FEV1/forced vital capacity (ρ = 0.33, p = 0.006), and the CSA of the pectoralis muscles (PMs) (ρ = 0.36, p = 0.007) and erector spinae muscles (ECMs) (ρ = 0.39, p = 0.003) were correlated with \({{\dot{\text{V}} \text{O}}}_{2}\) at peak exercise. Multivariate analysis adjusted by age and FEV1 indicated that PMCSA was weakly correlated after adjustment (β value [95% confidence interval] 0.175 [0.03–0.319], p = 0.02). In addition, ECMCSA tended to be correlated, but not significantly after adjustment (0.192 [− 0.001–0.385] p = 0.052). The COPD assessment test, FEV1, FEV1/FVC, PMCSA, and ECMCSA were significantly correlated with \({{\dot{\text{V}} \text{O}}}_{2}\) at peak exercise.
WorkoutsNature.com

The effects of exercise training on hypertensive older adults: an umbrella meta-analysis

Marcus Vinícius Mattos Abreu dos Santos ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-3832-57781,. Mara Patrícia Traina Chacon-Mikahil ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-6109-51411,2. Exercise training has been shown to blunt many of the physiological declines and common diseases of the aging process. One such beneficial effect is the reduction of blood pressure (BP) in hypertensive older adults. However, there is no consensus about which benefits of aerobic (AT) or resistance training (RT) may be lost by the use of combined training (CT) or even what benefits could be acquired only by performing CT, considering the extensive health needs of older adults with hypertension. Thus, we performed an umbrella meta-analysis. The benefits conferred by CT are extensive and encompass cardiorespiratory fitness, muscular fitness, and blood lipid profile improvements. CT may be recommended to improve the extensive health needs of hypertensive older adults that go beyond blood pressure reduction.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Clonal myelopoiesis promotes adverse outcomes in chronic kidney disease

We sought to determine the relationship between age-related clonal hematopoiesis (CH) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). CH, defined as mosaic chromosome abnormalities (mCA) and/or driver mutations was identified in 5449 (2.9%) eligible UK Biobank participants (n = 190,487 median age = 58 years). CH was negatively associated with glomerular filtration rate estimated from cystatin-C (eGFR.cys; β = −0.75, P = 2.37 × 10–4), but not with eGFR estimated from creatinine, and was specifically associated with CKD defined by eGFR.cys < 60 (OR = 1.02, P = 8.44 × 10–8). In participants without prevalent myeloid neoplasms, eGFR.cys was associated with myeloid mCA (n = 148, β = −3.36, P = 0.01) and somatic driver mutations (n = 3241, β = −1.08, P = 6.25 × 10–5) associated with myeloid neoplasia (myeloid CH), specifically mutations in CBL, TET2, JAK2, PPM1D and GNB1 but not DNMT3A or ASXL1. In participants with no history of cardiovascular disease or myeloid neoplasms, myeloid CH increased the risk of adverse outcomes in CKD (HR = 1.6, P = 0.002) compared to those without myeloid CH. Mendelian randomisation analysis provided suggestive evidence for a causal relationship between CH and CKD (P = 0.03). We conclude that CH, and specifically myeloid CH, is associated with CKD defined by eGFR.cys. Myeloid CH promotes adverse outcomes in CKD, highlighting the importance of the interaction between intrinsic and extrinsic factors to define the health risk associated with CH.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Intraocular pressure decreases in eyes with glaucoma-related diagnoses after conversion to aflibercept for treatment-resistant age-related macular degeneration

To understand intraocular pressure (IOP) response after switching from intravitreal bevacizumab (IVB) and/or ranibizumab (IVR) to intravitreal aflibercept (IVA) for treatment-resistant neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) in patients with and without coexisting glaucoma-related diagnoses. Methods. Retrospective, cross-sectional comparative case series of 62 eyes of 58 patients treated with intravitreal injection...
HealthNature.com

Etiological and epidemiological features of acute respiratory infections in China

Nationwide prospective surveillance of all-age patients with acute respiratory infections was conducted in China between 2009‒2019. Here we report the etiological and epidemiological features of the 231,107 eligible patients enrolled in this analysis. Children <5 years old and school-age children have the highest viral positivity rate (46.9%) and bacterial positivity rate (30.9%). Influenza virus, respiratory syncytial virus and human rhinovirus are the three leading viral pathogens with proportions of 28.5%, 16.8% and 16.7%, and Streptococcus pneumoniae, Mycoplasma pneumoniae and Klebsiella pneumoniae are the three leading bacterial pathogens (29.9%, 18.6% and 15.8%). Negative interactions between viruses and positive interactions between viral and bacterial pathogens are common. A Join-Point analysis reveals the age-specific positivity rate and how this varied for individual pathogens. These data indicate that differential priorities for diagnosis, prevention and control should be highlighted in terms of acute respiratory tract infection patients’ demography, geographic locations and season of illness in China.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Flagging molecular biomarkers that predict biologic therapy responses in bowel disease

Thousands of people around the world suffer from chronic bowel diseases. One such common disease is ulcerative colitis (UC), which causes inflammation and sores in the digestive tract of affected individuals. Interestingly, the symptoms of UC are caused by many of the body's natural defense biomolecules gone rogue. A few examples include abnormal elevation of tumor necrosis factor a (TNFα) and integrin levels. To treat UC, doctors prescribe several biologic therapies that act to bring down the elevated levels of these biomolecules.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Diagnostic and prognostic implications of 2018 guideline for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis in clinical practice

The purpose of this study was to evaluate the implications of the 2018 updated guideline for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) in clinical practice compared to 2011 guideline. This study involved 535 patients including 339 IPF and 196 non-IPF, and we retrospectively evaluated CT classifications of usual interstitial pneumonia (UIP) by two guidelines. Interobserver agreement of 2018 criteria showed moderate reliability (κ = 0.53) comparable to 2011 (κ = 0.56) but interobserver agreement for probable UIP was fair (κ = 0.40). CT pattern of indeterminate for UIP was associated with better prognosis compared with the other groups (adjusted hazard ratio [HR] = 0.36, p < 0.001). Compared to possible UIP, probable UIP demonstrated a lower positive predictive value (PPV, 62.9% vs 65.8%). In analysis of patients with CT patterns of non-definite UIP, diagnosing IPF when CT pattern showed probable UIP with lymphocyte count ≤ 15% in BAL fluid, and either male sex or age ≥ 60 years showed a high specificity of 90.6% and a PPV of 80.8% in the validation cohort. The 2018 criteria provide better prognostic stratification than the 2011 in patients with possible UIP. BAL fluid analysis can improve the diagnostic certainty for IPF diagnosis in patients with probable UIP CT pattern.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Lung drug hope for heart failure patients

An early phase trial of a drug currently used to treat lung fibrosis has shown it may also help patients who suffer from a common form of heart failure. Trialed by University of Manchester and Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust doctors and scientists, in conjunction with Liverpool Clinical Trials Centre, pirfenidone could offer a much-needed viable treatment for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF).
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Associations of creatinine/cystatin C ratio and postoperative pulmonary complications in elderly patients undergoing off-pump coronary artery bypass surgery: a retrospective study

Sarcopenia along with nutritional status are associated with postoperative pulmonary complications in various surgical fields. Recently, the creatinine/cystatin C ratio and CONtrolling NUTritional status score were introduced as biochemical indicators for sarcopenia and malnutrition, respectively. We aimed to investigate the associations among these indicators and postoperative pulmonary complications in elderly patients undergoing off-pump coronary artery bypass surgery. We reviewed the medical records of 605 elderly patients (aged ≥ 65 years) who underwent off-pump coronary artery bypass surgery from January 2010 to December 2019. Postoperative pulmonary complications (pneumonia, prolonged ventilation [> 24 h], and reintubation during post-surgical hospitalisation) occurred in 80 patients. A 10-unit increase of creatinine/cystatin C ratio was associated with a reduced risk of postoperative pulmonary complications (odds ratio: 0.80, 95% confidence interval: 0.69–0.92, P = 0.001); the optimal cut-off values for predicting postoperative pulmonary complications was 89.5. Multivariable logistic regression analysis revealed that age, congestive heart failure, and creatinine/cystatin C ratio < 89.5 (odds ratio 2.36, 95% confidence interval 1.28–4.37) were independently associated with the occurrence of postoperative pulmonary complications, whereas CONtrolling NUTritional status score was not. A low creatinine/cystatin C ratio was associated with an increased risk of developing postoperative pulmonary complications after off-pump coronary artery bypass surgery.
ScienceNature.com

Identification of novel drug targets for Alzheimer’s disease by integrating genetics and proteomes from brain and blood

Genome-wide association studies (GWASs) have discovered numerous risk genes for Alzheimer’s disease (AD), but how these genes confer AD risk is challenging to decipher. To efficiently transform genetic associations into drug targets for AD, we employed an integrative analytical pipeline using proteomes in the brain and blood by systematically applying proteome-wide association study (PWAS), Mendelian randomization (MR) and Bayesian colocalization. Collectively, we identified the brain protein abundance of 7 genes (ACE, ICA1L, TOM1L2, SNX32, EPHX2, CTSH, and RTFDC1) are causal in AD (P < 0.05/proteins identified for PWAS and MR; PPH4 >80% for Bayesian colocalization). The proteins encoded by these genes were mainly expressed on the surface of glutamatergic neurons and astrocytes. Of them, ACE with its protein abundance was also identified in significant association with AD on the blood-based studies and showed significance at the transcriptomic level. SNX32 was also found to be associated with AD at the blood transcriptomic level. Collectively, our current study results on genetic, proteomic, and transcriptomic approaches has identified compelling genes, which may provide important leads to design future functional studies and potential drug targets for AD.
Diseases & Treatmentsajmc.com

Potential Link Between Positive Food-Specific IgG Antibodies and Migraine Identified

Study results point to a potential link between immunoglobin G (IgG) antibodies and migraine frequency, severity, and comorbidities. Findings of a cross-sectional clinical study published in the Journal of Pain Research revealed migraineurs with positive food-specific immunoglobin G (IgG) antibodies reported worse migraine, anxiety, and gastrointestinal symptoms. “Migraine attacks can...
ScienceNature.com

Correction: Colon and liver tissue damage detection using methylated SESN3 and PTK2B genes in circulating cell-free DNA in patients with acute graft-versus-host disease

Correction to: Bone Marrow Transplantation https://doi.org/10.1038/s41409-020-01090-z, published online 20 October 2020. The article “Colon and liver tissue damage detection using methylated SESN3 and PTK2B genes in circulating cell-free DNA in patients with acute graft-versus-host disease”, written by Miguel Waterhouse et al., was originally published Online First without Open Access. After publication in volume 56, issue 2, page 327–333 the author decided to opt for Open Choice and to make the article an Open Access publication. Therefore, the copyright of the article has been changed to © Author(s) 2021 and the article is forthwith distributed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License, which permits use, sharing, adaptation, distribution, and reproduction in any medium or format, as long as you give appropriate credit to the original author(s) and the source, provide a link to the Creative Commons licence, and indicate if changes were made. The images or other third-party material in this article are included in the article’s Creative Commons licence, unless indicated otherwise in a credit line to the material. If material is not included in the article’s Creative Commons licence and your intended use is not permitted by statutory regulation or exceeds the permitted use, you will need to obtain permission directly from the copyright holder. To view a copy of this licence, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0.Open access funding enabled and organized by Projekt DEAL.
CancerNature.com

Expression of TXNIP is associated with angiogenesis and postoperative relapse of conventional renal cell carcinoma

One of the common mediator of tumour progression is the oxidative stress induced by inflammatory tumour microenvironment (TME). Activated fibroblasts, local and immune cells produce reactive oxygen species (ROS) supporting tumour cell proliferation and pave the way for metastatic tumour growth. TXNIP regulates ROS generation by inhibiting the antioxidative function of thioredoxin (TXN). The shift of TXNIP/TXN balance towards overexpression of TXNIP is associated with proliferation of endothelial cells during tumor angiogenesis. The oxidative stress activates the hypoxia inducible factor-1 (HIF-1), which plays an important role in the biology of conventional RCC (cRCC). Under oxydative stress TXNIP interacts with NLRP3 inflammasome leading to maturation and secretion of inflammatory cytokine IL1β. To establish the role of TXNIP and downstream genes HIF1α and IL1β in the biology of cRCC, we have applied immunohistochemistry to multi-tissue arrays containing tumours of 691 patients without detectable metastases at the time of operation. We found that cRCC displaying a fine organised capillary network with nuclear translocation of TXNIP and expressing IL1β have a good prognosis. In contrary, we showed a significant correlation between cytoplasmic TXNIP expression, inefficient vascularisation by unorganized and tortuous vessels causing tumour cell necrosis and postoperative tumour relapse of cRCC.
CancerNature.com

Cholenic acid derivative UniPR1331 impairs tumor angiogenesis via blockade of VEGF/VEGFR2 in addition to Eph/ephrin

Angiogenesis, the formation of new blood vessels from preexisting ones, is crucial for tumor growth and metastatization, and is considered a promising therapeutic target. Unfortunately, drugs directed against a specific proangiogenic growth factor or receptor turned out to be of limited benefit for oncology patients, likely due to the high biochemical redundancy of the neovascularization process. In this scenario, multitarget compounds that are able to simultaneously tackle different proangiogenic pathways are eagerly awaited. UniPR1331 is a 3β-hydroxy-Δ5-cholenic acid derivative, which is already known to inhibit Eph–ephrin interaction. Here, we employed an analysis pipeline consisting of molecular modeling and simulation, surface plasmon resonance spectrometry, biochemical assays, and endothelial cell models to demonstrate that UniPR1331 directly interacts with the vascular endothelial growth factor receptor 2 (VEGFR2) too. The binding of UniPR1331 to VEGFR2 prevents its interaction with the natural ligand vascular endothelial growth factor and subsequent autophosphorylation, signal transduction, and in vitro proangiogenic activation of endothelial cells. In vivo, UniPR1331 inhibits tumor cell-driven angiogenesis in zebrafish. Taken together, these data shed light on the pleiotropic pharmacological effect of UniPR1331, and point to Δ5-cholenic acid as a promising molecular scaffold for the development of multitarget antiangiogenic compounds.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Usefulness of matrix metalloproteinase-7 in saliva as a diagnostic biomarker for laryngopharyngeal reflux disease

Several diagnostic methods are currently being used to diagnose LPRD (laryngopharyngeal reflux disease), but have the disadvantage of being invasive, subjective, or expensive. Our purpose in this study was to investigate the correlation between pepsin and MMP-7 (Matrix Metalloproteinase-7) in pharyngeal secretions of subjects according to RSI (Reflux Symptom Index) score to find out the diagnostic value of MMP-7. We recruited 173 subjects aged between 19 and 85 years who completed the RSI scale. All samples were taken after waking up, and the amount of the pepsin and MMP-7 in saliva were measured by means of an enzyme activity assay. There was a significant increase of pepsin and MMP-7 activity in the study group with an RSI score of 13 or higher. The sensitivity and specificity of MMP-7 for predicting the possibility of an RSI of 13 or more was higher than that of pepsin. When MMP-7 and pepsin were combined, this sensitivity and specificity increased. An enzyme assay of MMP-7 in saliva may be a noninvasive and easy technique for diagnosing LPRD.
CancerNature.com

Sirt1 deficiency upregulates glutathione metabolism to prevent hepatocellular carcinoma initiation in mice

Sirtuin-1 (SIRT1) is involved in various metabolic pathways, including fatty acid synthesis and gluconeogenesis in the liver. However, its role in initiation and progression of liver cancer remains unclear. Studying Sirt1 liver-specific knockout (LKO) mice in combination with diethylnitrosamine (DEN) treatment, we demonstrated that loss of Sirt1 rendered mice resistant to DEN-induced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) development. RNA-seq revealed that livers from LKO mice exhibited an enrichment in glutathione metabolism eight months after DEN challenge. Sirt1 deficiency elevated the expression of glutathione-s-transferase family genes by increasing the level of Nrf2, a key regulator of glutathione metabolism. Hence, LKO livers displayed a reductive environment with an increased ratio of GSH to GSSG and an elevated GSH level. Furthermore, using CRISPR knockout techniques, we confirmed that the impairment of HCC formation in LKO mice is mainly dependent on NRF2 signaling. Meanwhile, HCC induced by DEN could be blocked by the administration of N-acetyl cysteine (NAC) when administered one month after DEN challenge. However, NAC treatment starting five months after DEN injection was not able to prevent tumor development. In conclusion, our findings indicate that a reductive environment orchestrated by glutathione metabolism at an early stage can prevent the initiation of HCC.

Comments / 0

Community Policy