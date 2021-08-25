Cancel
Lakeview, OR

Bill and Ted reunite at Alger

By Kevin Winter Lake County Examiner
lakecountyexam.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLakeview Community Partnership (LCP) is showing a matinee movie “Bill and Ted Face the Music” on Sunday, Aug. 29, at the Alger Theater with the movie beginning at 3 p.m. The movie is a sequel to the popular Bill and Ted movies that came out in the late 1980s and early 1990s, which featured two slackers from southern California who use a time machine in the form of a phone box to not only pass a history class at their high school, but to help unite the world with a song the two write.

