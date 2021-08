Regardless of the outcome of the upcoming US Open, many believe that Novak Djokovic can already be considered the best tennis player of any era. Thanks to an extraordinary first part of 2021, the world number 1 has equaled his eternal rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal to reach 20 Slams, in addition to having already beaten the all-time record of weeks at the top of the ATP ranking (tearing it just to the Swiss).