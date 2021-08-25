Ex-congressman predicts Democrats will unite to pass spending bills because 'it's popular' and failure would be 'very bad'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) called Tuesday for Democrats to cancel their spending proposals in Congress until every American had been rescued from Afghanistan. “They should drop that, and our entire focus — Republican, Democrat, independent, and the like — should be nothing else then bringing our Americans home,” McCarthy said at a press conference. “We shouldn’t work on other items, especially the spending of trillions of dollars — that should be our only focus. We shouldn’t cut off our briefing with the administration because they have to get back to vote on their rule.”