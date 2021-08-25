Cancel
Ex-congressman predicts Democrats will unite to pass spending bills because 'it's popular' and failure would be 'very bad'

By Peter Weber
 5 days ago
House Democrats showed a modicum of unity on Tuesday, passing a budget resolution enabling up to $3.5 trillion in domestic programs to pass with just Democratic votes. But the party-line 220-212 vote came after a tense 24-hour standoff between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and a group of 10 centrist Democrats, ending in a deal that ensures the House will vote on a bipartisan infrastructure deal already passed by the Senate, regardless of what happens with the larger package.

ABOUT

All you need to know about everything that matters. The Week provides essential commentary and analysis alongside the most necessary news items of the day.

