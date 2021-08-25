Secondhand Fashion Marketplaces
In 2019, Urban Outfitters launched a subscription rental program called Nuuly Rent and now it is introducing a peer-to-peer resale marketplace called Nuuly Thrift. On this new peer-to-peer marketplace platform that's set to launch in the fall, consumers will be able to buy and sell from any brand, with a selection of goods for women, men and kids. With this platform, users will have the opportunity to make transfers directly to a bank account or receive “Nuuly Cash,” which is worth 10% more when spent on Nuuly Thrift or on any URBN brand.www.trendhunter.com
