Beauty & Fashion

Secondhand Fashion Marketplaces

By Laura McQuarrie
TrendHunter.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2019, Urban Outfitters launched a subscription rental program called Nuuly Rent and now it is introducing a peer-to-peer resale marketplace called Nuuly Thrift. On this new peer-to-peer marketplace platform that's set to launch in the fall, consumers will be able to buy and sell from any brand, with a selection of goods for women, men and kids. With this platform, users will have the opportunity to make transfers directly to a bank account or receive “Nuuly Cash,” which is worth 10% more when spent on Nuuly Thrift or on any URBN brand.

