Secondhand Fashion Marketplaces

Like sourdough starters and floral focaccia bread, the cottagecore look took off during quarantine. A back-to-basics approach to life and style—basking in sunlit fields, gardening and tending to cattle—inspired the trend and its eponymous hashtag on social media. With its easygoing vibe, cottagecore is the perfect mix of whimsy in the wild. Try tiered dresses with puffed sleeves and plaid shirts with ruffled necklines for the picturesque prairie outfit. Opt for embroidered lace inset blouses to create a chic yet vintage appeal, or play into the romantic rural feel with patchwork denim and distressed overalls. Complete the look with leather clogs or rain boots and a straw hat.