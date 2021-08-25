Help supply and support wildland firefighters, earn overtime wages
COEUR d'ALENE — For the second time this season, the Idaho Department of Lands' interagency fire cache has issued an urgent call for help. “Idaho, and all Western states, face extreme and unprecedented wildfire conditions,” said Idaho Department of Lands Director Dustin Miller. “We’ve already hired dozens of individuals this season to work in the fire cache, but we need more help supplying and supporting wildland firefighters.”cdapress.com
Comments / 0