Public Safety

Sheriff's blotter

Coeur d'Alene Press
 5 days ago

Total Phone Calls — 197 (These are non-emergency phone calls) Total 911 Phone Calls — 208 (These are emergency calls) Total calls dispatched — 305 (These represent every call entered into our system, which includes self-initiated activity from the officers and other first responders) Day Shift handled the following notable...

cdapress.com

Public Safety
Walmart
Pinal County, AZpinalcentral.com

Pinal County Sheriff's Log 08/28/21

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office reported the following people booked in the Pinal County Adult Detention Center. Roberto Conteras Vega, 40, was arrested on suspicion of interfering with a judicial proceeding. Ryan Nicholas, 48, was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and aggravated assault with a weapon. Anthony Valdez Sanchez,...
Newton County, TXkogt.com

Newton Co. Sheriff’s Report

At this time all visitation and commissary at the Newton Co. Jail will be shut down until further notice. On August 22, 2021, at 0535 hours, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office’s Dispatch was contacted and informed that Sabine State Bank’s ATM Burglary Alarm had been activated at 483 State Hwy 63E in Burkeville.
Delta, COdeltacounty.com

Sheriff’s Office Deputies presented with Sheriff’s Commendation

Delta County Sheriff Mark Taylor and Undersheriff Quinn Archibeque presented patrol Deputies Eric Romisch and Devan Ruble each with Sheriff’s Commendations at the August 17, 2021 Delta County Board of County Commissioners Meeting. Deputies Romisch and Ruble were recognized for showing self-control, situational awareness and courage in the way they responded to and handled a call of a suicidal man having a mental health crisis in July 2021. Congratulations Deputies and thank you!
Carroll County, TNmckenziebanner.com

Carroll County Sheriff’s Reports

Theft — Jamie Lee Garrison, 42, of 7510 Highway 104 West, Cedar Grove, was recently charged with theft from a motor vehicle. According to the report by Deputy Michael Smith, Lindsey Smith told deputies on July 28 she recently returned from an out-of-town trip and found that various parts had been stolen from her car that had been parked at her residence on Old Stage Road. She said the stereo, battery, and catalytic converter were all missing and that a jack had been left under the vehicle. She told the deputy a man had been seen working under the hood of her car. Later, while passing by Garrison’s residence, Deputy Smith noticed Garrison was working on a truck. After stopping to speak with Garrison, the deputy noticed parts meeting the description of the stolen items in the back of the truck. When asked about the items, Garrison told the deputy that he bought the parts from another person who had taken the parts off Lindsey Smith’s car.
Riverhead, NYRiverhead News-Review

Blotters: Woman arrested under Leandra’s Law

A woman was arrested on four counts of Leandra’s Law, driving while intoxicated and four counts of endangering the welfare of a child following a Sunday morning traffic stop on Northville Turnpike near Maple Avenue, according to Riverhead Town police. The driver, Ingrid Martinez, 41, address unavailable, was pulled over...
Public Safetycrimewatchpa.com

POLICE INCIDENT BLOTTER

Incidents reported August 1st through August 22nd, 2021:. 8-4 Riverside Terrace – Dog running loose and attempting to bite a person. 8-4 Queens Run Road – Lost license plate. 8-4 Gunshop Lane - Theft by Deception . 8-4 East Croak Hollow Road – Identity Theft. False unemployment claim. 8-5 Little...
Delta County, CODelta County Independent

Law enforcement blotter, Aug. 9-17

Please note: All charges are merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty. An officer attempted to stop a suspicious vehicle at 3rd Street and Main Street. An officer responded to Sunset RV Ranch for a disturbance. As a result, Lisa Young was issued...
Westchester County, NYryerecord.com

Police Blotter 8/15: Coyote’s have invaded Rye

8/5 Smooth Operator. Suspicious vehicle, Forest Avenue/Playland Parkway, 3:29 a.m. Vehicle parked with lights on in empty Playland Market lot; operator was resting. 8/5 ATM larcenies reported across Westchester County, area of Playland Market appeared normal, 2:07 a.m. 8/4 Born to Run. Party observed coyote running through her Grace Church...
Fremont, NEFremont Tribune

Man arrested after accident

At approximately 8:15 p.m., Aug. 22, Lennie T. Wilshusen, 58, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol following a two vehicle property damage accident in the 2700 block of Park Place Drive, Fremont Police reported. Wilshusen is accused of backing his vehicle out...
Johnson County, IAKCRG.com

Sheriff responds to auditor's report

Early results from University of Iowa study shows booster shot benefit. KCRG-TV9's Nicole Agee talked to the lead researcher about the data she's seeing on the need for a third dose. Woman who died in Johnson County fire identified. Updated: 2 hours ago. The Johnson County Sheriff's Office identified the...
Boulder County, COPosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Boulder County Sheriff's Office

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) might be upping their patrol game. According to a press release from BCSO, the department is testing out a 2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD as a patrol vehicle. The car is mostly being used for traffic stops; however, the agency hopes to use it in other areas if the testing is successful.
Merrill, WImerrillfotonews.com

MERRILL POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORTS

At 1:36 p.m. an officer was dispatched to a report of a theft of a lawn sprayer. The victim stated the sprayer was stolen sometime over the weekend and estimates the value to be near $350. The investigation is ongoing. 08-11-2021. At 2:08 a.m. an ambulance was dispatched for a...
Shelter Island, NYRiverhead News-Review

Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Aug. 18

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty. Arrests. Following an investigation, Mary Ann Blados, 70, of Shelter Island was arrested on Aug....
Pinal County, AZpinalcentral.com

Coolidge Police Log 8/25/2021

The following was taken from the police records at the Coolidge Police Department. On Aug. 6, Crystal Soliz was arrested for assault in the 500 block of West Pinkley Avenue. Police spoke with the victim, who sustained injuries to the head and face, and Soliz was taken into custody. Soliz was booked into CoreCIvic.
Public Safetycrimewatchpa.com

35 780-113(a)(16) Possession of Controlled Substance

On Monday, August 23, 2021, a Slate Belt Regional Police Officer was on patrol and checked on a Pennsylvania registration to a motorcycle that was being driven by an unknown operator. The Officer discovered the registration expired in July 2020, and a traffic stop was conducted on the operator of...
Midland County, TXyourbasin.com

MCSO investigating stolen truck

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The Midland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the community to identify a couple accused of stealing a work truck. On July 25, MCSO responded to Patriot Petroleum Treating Services LLC, located at 8300 W Highway 80 about the stolen vehicle. The victim told deputies a white 2018 Dodge 5500 4 door flatbed truck had been stolen sometime that morning. Security cameras located at the business captured a man and woman near the stolen truck at 3:17 a.m.
Milton, IN1017thepoint.com

MISSING MILTON TEEN LOCATED

(Milton, IN)--A missing teenager has been located. Tuesday, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department issued a request for help in locating 16-year-old Phillip Pitcher of Milton. The notice said that Pitcher had gone missing from the Milton area, but did not say how long ago. Later Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Department indicated that the boy had located thanks to observant citizens. No other information was released.

