Sheriff's blotter

Theft — Jamie Lee Garrison, 42, of 7510 Highway 104 West, Cedar Grove, was recently charged with theft from a motor vehicle. According to the report by Deputy Michael Smith, Lindsey Smith told deputies on July 28 she recently returned from an out-of-town trip and found that various parts had been stolen from her car that had been parked at her residence on Old Stage Road. She said the stereo, battery, and catalytic converter were all missing and that a jack had been left under the vehicle. She told the deputy a man had been seen working under the hood of her car. Later, while passing by Garrison’s residence, Deputy Smith noticed Garrison was working on a truck. After stopping to speak with Garrison, the deputy noticed parts meeting the description of the stolen items in the back of the truck. When asked about the items, Garrison told the deputy that he bought the parts from another person who had taken the parts off Lindsey Smith’s car.