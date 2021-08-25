Cancel
Economy

Todd Novotny

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCornerstone Community Bank is pleased to announce the promotion of Todd Novotny to VP-Commercial Lender. Novotny has served as a commercial lender for Cornerstone for the past two years, and brought with him 18 years in the banking industry working as a mortgage lender.

Businessbizjournals

Angie Choy Edwards

HGA is pleased to welcome Angie Choy Edwards as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Edwards succeeds Kent Mainquist, who retired from HGA after 22 years. She has more than 25 years of experience in corporate and operational finance with expertise in financial planning and analysis, commercial business support, strategic planning, mergers and acquisitions, process improvement, and shared services management. Edwards will drive financial strategies for the firm and its 11 regional offices, contribute to strategic planning by defining and analyzing financial goals, and manage budgeting and planning, new market opportunities, and M&A. Edwards has held finance leadership positions with best-in-class companies in the Milwaukee area, including Johnson Controls and ManpowerGroup. She has an MBA in Finance from Marquette University.
Economybizjournals

Matthew Sherry

Matthew Sherry joins Colliers' Boston office as a managing director in the firm's Capital Markets group, focusing on investment sales transactions. Matt has over ten years of experience in the investment sales vertical, specifically within the disposition of core trophy assets, as well as a diverse mix of product types. Matt’s focus on senior-level transaction advisory services builds upon Colliers’ commitment to continued growth across service lines.
Personal Financebizjournals

Brett Brett A. Mirliani, CFA, CFP®, CPWA®

Birch Hill Investment Advisors has named Brett Mirliani as a Principal. Brett joined Birch Hill in 2015 as a Vice President and has over 25 years of experience in financial services. His responsibilities include portfolio management and business development. Brett spearheaded the integration of ESG analysis into Birch Hill’s research process. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst, a Certified Financial Planner™, and a Certified Private Wealth Advisor®.
Economybizjournals

People on the Move

Executive Vice President at Pennsylvania Horticultural Society. As the Executive Vice President of Pennsylvania Horticultural Society (PHS), Vieira oversees a cross-functional team with a holistic approach to implementing strategy, operations, and programming. Her oversight includes leadership for the programmatic arms of PHS encompassing Shows and Events, Public Horticulture, and Healthy Neighborhoods in addition to Finance, Information Technology, Human Resources, Operations, and Administration.
Businessbizjournals

Carole Brumfield

McFarland Construction is excited to welcome Carole Brumfield as Financial Controller. Carole is an accomplished financial executive and certified public accountant with over 18 years of experience in financial management, business leadership, and risk. Carole will oversee all aspects of financial management, compliance, information technology, and HR for McFarland. She will also play an integral role in developing and supporting strategic initiatives to promote corporate growth.
Small Businessbizjournals

SBA loans to African American businesses decrease 35%

The number of loans to African American businesses through the U.S. Small Business Administration’s flagship 7(a) program decreased 35% in 2020, the largest drop in lending to any race or ethnic group tracked by the federal agency. The total number of 7(a) loans last year declined 24%. Banks and lobbyists...
Economybizjournals

12 essential tips for building and maintaining a strong network in the ‘relationship economy’

Business Journals Leadership Trust is an invite-only network of influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in your community. Adaptability and agility have been widely credited with helping businesses that have endured over the past year and a half, but if pressed, most leaders would add another essential element: a strong network. Having a diverse group of people from a variety of backgrounds, industries and areas of expertise to lean on can help any leader navigate their organization successfully through difficult circumstances, while they, in turn, help the members of their network with their own knowledge and abilities.
Dallas, TXbizjournals

New Triten Real Estate Partners Dallas lead talks strategy

Vanilla, single-use office space isn’t the future, John Hardaway said. “Tenants value proximity to amenities, they value owners who listen to their needs and their wants,” he said. “Where they want to live, where they want to eat, how they work, that world is just kind of evolving.”. Hardaway is...
Real Estatebizjournals

Nathan Peterson

Chairman of Credit Union of the Rockies at Colorado Housing and Finance Authority. EDUCATION: MBA in finance and accounting from Regis University, Degree is in engineering from the Colorado School of Mines. Nathan Peterson comes to CHFA with a diverse background in the housing industry. He is the owner of...
Economybizjournals

Executive spotlight: How local CPAs serve as a backstop amid chaotic times

When the pandemic hit the brakes on the American economy, many companies faced an existential crisis. Not only were finances thrown into chaos, the process of applying for the puzzling litany of government-backed stimulus programs required calm heads amid turbulent times. Those calm heads for many were their CPA firms....
Real Estatewhatsupmag.com

Lona Sue Todd, Taylor Properties

EXCEEDING EXPECTATIONS: Lona has lived on the beautiful Eastern Shore of Maryland her entire life. Her local knowledge and connections make her an expert in the area. She has a reputation for putting her client’s needs first which she believes is at the heart of her success. Providing customer service with honesty and integrity is important to her. Lona also understands that buying and selling a home is more than just a transaction: it is a life changing experience.
Burton, TXNavasota Examiner

CSB acquires Burton

CSB Bancshares Inc. and Burton Bancshares Inc. jointly announce that an agreement for the merger of Burton State Bank into Citizens State Bank was signed last week by the Boards of Directors of both entities. Citizens State Bank and Burton State Bank expect the transaction to be completed promptly once...
Economyinsurancebusinessmag.com

Progressive Insurance announces rate hike

Progressive Insurance is hiking its auto insurance rates to account for rising claims as drivers take to the roads again following last year’s pandemic-related lockdowns. Progressive lowered its auto insurance rates last year when customers were driving less, according to a report by Cleveland.com. Thanks to claims rising as more drivers returned to the road, the insurer’s second-quarter earnings took a hit.
EconomyPosted by
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
IBTimes

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: No Direct Payments Coming, But Other Aid Is Available

With the chance of a fourth direct stimulus check from the federal government continuing to seem less and less likely, even with an increase of COVID-19 cases due to the Delta Variant, many Americans may be starting to worry about how to cover their expenses without assistance. However, other programs are still in effect that may be able to give them a chance to find an alternative measure as long-paused debts continue to come due.
Businessbizjournals

Unity Insurance and Financial of Alabama opens in metro

A new insurance company is on the ground in the metro area. Chris Adwell, Brian Chafin and Ann-Reagan Conquest opened Unity Insurance and Financial of Alabama. The insurance provider opened in June with the three owners working from home. Two of the owners are based in Trussville and a third is located in Helena.

