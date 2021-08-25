Cancel
Ohio State

One week after students return, an Ohio school district closes because of COVID and other illnesses: The Wake Up podcast

By Cliff Pinckard, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 5 days ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio — One school district in Ohio had to quickly concede to the coronavirus. You can listen online here. Fairfield Local Schools in Highland County is shutting down until Aug. 31 after reporting 14.5 percent of all students were out sick on Monday, a number that jumped 31.5 percent in the one week the district was open. Health experts warn COVID-19 could quickly spread as students return to classes, especially in districts where masks are not required. The number of cases in Ohio is rising quickly, reaching a six-month high of 4,117 cases reported on Tuesday. And an effort by Sam Randazzo — former chief utility regulator for Ohio — to reverse court orders freezing $8 million of his assets has been rejected by a judge.

Cleveland, OH
Ohio StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

Ohio schools explore remote learning options as coronavirus cases continue sharp increase: Capitol Letter

Pick one: Going into the new school year, schools that need to send kids home because of a coronavirus outbreak have three options: blended learning, creating a permanent online school or tacking additional days onto the end of the school year. Laura Hancock explains what each of these means and provides lists of which Cuyahoga County schools have selected virtual options.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Cleveland prepares for new guard of public, private leadership: The Wake Up for Monday, Aug. 30, 2021

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Look for mostly cloudy skies and warm, humid conditions today, with highs in the low 80s. Showers and thunderstorms are possible, most likely before 3 p.m. There are slight chances of showers and thunderstorms overnight, with lows around 68. Read more.
Ohio StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

Local governments can use their ARP dollars to help all working Ohioans: Andreea Procopan

Guest columnist Andreea Procopan is a Policy Matters Ohio intern. She is pursuing a double major in economics and politics at Oberlin College. Oberlin College was evacuated in early March 2020 following health officials’ confirmation of the first COVID-19 cases in Ohio. Most of my fellow students scattered back to their homes. With my home being across the world in Moldova, I was among those who could not.
Ohio StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

Ohio now has the most U.S. Bicycle Route miles in America (maps)

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Imagine starting a bike ride on the Towpath Trail and pedaling all the way to Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C. or even Atlanta. A new frontier is opening for bike travel. A growing network of designated routes is being pieced together across the nation along low-traffic roads, trails and bike lanes by the same association that designates Interstate highway numbers. The American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO) established the US Bicycle Route System in 1978. However, it’s only recently begun to take shape.
Columbus, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Critical shortage of specialty pediatricians highlights need for federal action: Anisha Bhatia Attawala, Jason Jackson and Emily Miller

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- More than 10% of Ohio infants are born prematurely, requiring long-term, coordinated care from highly trained pediatric specialists for complex medical conditions and chronic illnesses. As neonatologists in Ohio, we specialize in caring for these infants. Our ability to provide safe, long-term care for our Ohio babies is hampered due to shortages of our pediatric specialty colleagues, subjecting families to long wait times and lengthy travel distances for their child’s doctor’s appointments.
California StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

Larry Elder, a conservative radio host who got his start in Cleveland, might be California’s next governor: The Wake Up podcast

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A conservative radio talk-show host with ties to Cleveland is in the race to be the next governor of California. Larry Elder is a California native who got his first law job in Cleveland, with what is now Squire Patton Boggs, and he became a broadcaster on Ideastream. Now he wants to replace California’s incumbent governor, Democrat Gavin Newsome. Some Clevelanders remember Elder as a brilliant mind, but they were surprised to learn of his conservative politics. With coronavirus cases spreading, schools are trying to figure out what the best options are to address the situation. And residents in Cleveland’s inner-ring suburbs find they have a common enemy ... groundhogs.

