Quintessential Americana Hotel, Omni Bedford Springs Resort, Announces $1.4 Million Renovation

Although a three-day weekend is long enough to travel, it’s not exactly long enough to go somewhere far. That said, long weekends are still worth investing in, especially if they happen to fall at the base of autumn like Labor Day does. Those three days at the beginning of September offer an opportunity to close out an exceptionally warm summer with a road trip up the West Coast, a train ride to New England’s rocky shorelines, or a short flight to the Midwest. Needless to say, there are plenty of places to visit that, depending on the city of departure, won’t require an entire day of traveling.