Quintessential Americana Hotel, Omni Bedford Springs Resort, Announces $1.4 Million Renovation

Sunset Oceanview Bluff Millionaire Butler Villa with Private Pool Sanctuary. The Sunset Oceanview Bluff Millionaire Butler Villa with Private Pool Sanctuaryqualifies for:. Chic, secluded and utterly romantic, these Love Nest Butler Suites rival the most luxurious multi-million dollar island homes. Set 150 feet above sea level atop a picturesque sunset bluff, these villas feature fully retractable glass walls in the master bedroom and living room that open up to 180 degrees unobstructed views of the Caribbean Sea from a three-story sundeck. The private deck boasts complete privacy so you can enjoy the villa's dining area, lounge chairs, and zero-entry plunge pool with waterfall and whirlpool. Inside, these dramatically beautiful suites offer you and the one you love over 1,000 sq. ft. of pure relaxation with modern amenities such as two HD Smart televisions, a king-size bed, fully stocked bar, airy living room, contemporary bathroom with a single vanity, walk-in shower, free-standing tub, and a personal butler. Here, you'll enjoy private al fresco dining, a refreshing swim in your private infinity pool or lazy days sunbathing. Butler Elite and 24-hour room service are included.
