Quintessential Americana Hotel, Omni Bedford Springs Resort, Announces $1.4 Million Renovation

hospitalitynet.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOmni Bedford Springs Resort today announced the completion of a $1.4 million renovation that showcases modern updates to the quintessential Americana property, including a new Lobby Bar, Tally Ho Sports Shop, Evitt House Coffee, refreshed fitness center and more. The resort, once named the "Summer White House" to the United...

www.hospitalitynet.org

