Married For Half A Century: An Interview About Everlasting Love With Jane And Bob

Best man speeches are a wedding tradition, but it can be tough to find the right mix of heartfelt and humor. A best man recently learned that the hard way when he threw in an impromptu joke at the end of his speech and it not only fell flat, but backfired and he was asked to leave the wedding by the bride herself. In a since-deleted post on Reddit, he explains that he put a lot of time and effort into writing and memorizing the speech, but he struggled to think of something to say about the bridal party since he didn’t know any of them.