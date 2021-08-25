Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Married For Half A Century: An Interview About Everlasting Love With Jane And Bob

By Love What Matters
Posted by 
InspireMore
InspireMore
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. It began as a campus romance. They were introduced in 1969 by a colleague at Oakland University in the student center. She was wearing a short two-piece white outfit that he remembers fondly. They were both members of the faculty in the English department. It appears English is truly a romance language.

www.inspiremore.com

Comments / 0

InspireMore

InspireMore

Dallas, TX
12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The leader in good news and positive media happening around the globe.

 https://www.inspiremore.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Austen
Person
Emily Dickinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Everlasting Love#Marriages#Introduce Yourself#Friendship#English#Oakland University#Emmanuel College#Catholic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Longevity
Related
Relationship AdvicePosted by
E! News

See Steven's Mother Give Advice to "Worried" Martine In an Awkward Love In Paradise Preview

Watch: Exclusive: "Love in Paradise: The Caribbean, A 90 Day Story" Peek. Keeping her potential in-law in the loop. During an exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's Love In Paradise: The Caribbean, A 90 Day Story, airing Aug. 8, Martine asks Steven's mother Barbara whether or not she can trust him. Yes, this is an extremely awkward conversation, even by 90 Day Fiancé standards.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
InspireMore

Wife Thought Wedding Video Was Lost Forever — Until Husband Reveals Best Surprise.

This may be the best anniversary gift ever! After finding out their wedding video had accidentally been erased, Drew Gottfried and his wife Kayla had to come to terms with the fact that they’d never get to watch the ceremony themselves. But over a decade later, a friend found a copy mixed in with other tapes at the church where their ceremony was held and secretly gave it to Drew.
Relationship Advicehot96.com

Bride Orders Best Man To Leave Wedding After Insulting Speech

Best man speeches are a wedding tradition, but it can be tough to find the right mix of heartfelt and humor. A best man recently learned that the hard way when he threw in an impromptu joke at the end of his speech and it not only fell flat, but backfired and he was asked to leave the wedding by the bride herself. In a since-deleted post on Reddit, he explains that he put a lot of time and effort into writing and memorizing the speech, but he struggled to think of something to say about the bridal party since he didn’t know any of them.
Beauty & FashionKankakee Daily Journal

OVER EASY: Love that red

There was a time in my life when I wore makeup every day. Yes, it was before the pandemic. But it began the day I turned 13. My mother didn’t let me wear makeup at that age. I complied with her wishes when possible, but similar to most children, I was hell-bent on doing as I pleased.
Relationship Advicedistrictchronicles.com

How many times was Bob Ross married?

ARTIST Bob Ross was best known for teaching people how to paint scenery on TV. Ross created an estimated 30,000 paintings during his lifetime, some of which remain owned by his business, Bob Ross Inc. 2. Bob Ross was a famous painterCredit: Netflix. How many times was Bob Ross married?
Relationship AdvicePosted by
InspireMore

‘They both knew deep down they never stopped loving each other.’: Parents remarry in surprise wedding after 18 years divorced, dad sober 7 years

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “My parents got married on April 11, 1992 in a small town of northern Illinois where they both grew up. My mom was 19 years old and pregnant with me at their wedding. She became a stay at home mom and welcomed my sister in 1996 and brother in 1999. They raised us in a very small town of southeastern Wisconsin called Salem. In 2003, my parents divorced. I was in fourth grade, my sister in first, and my brother was three years old.
Relationship Advicetheclevelandamerican.com

At 51, Sainne’s wife is just as beautiful today

Clearly, the singer forms one of the most established and most beloved couples in Latin music சயன்னே And by a former participant Miss Venezuela, Marilisa Maronessi She has been in a beautiful relationship with him for over 30 years. They have shown great love for each other many times and they have made it clear that above all the couple needs trust.
Books & Literaturekawc.org

After Troy Falls, The Women Of This Novel Wait, Watch And Wish Things Were Different

The Women of Troy opens with warriors crouched, silent, and waiting in the belly of the Trojan Horse, "packed tight as olives in a jar." The city is breached, and Pyrrhus, son of the dead hero Achilles, hacks his way to Priam, the King of Troy. It is supposed to be his moment of glory, but he fumbles. He manages to kill Priam, clumsily, but not before being shamed and taunted by the old man. Hiding behind an altar and watching his humiliation is a group of women.
RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘I was texting a new guy and felt the need to inform him I was a bigger girl. His 5-word response shook my soul.’: Woman receives touching reminder ‘a girl isn’t her size’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “The other day, I was texting with a new guy, and I felt the need, like I usually do, to inform him I was a bigger girl. Let’s remember: I’m the girl who writes about body positivity. I’m the girl who tells you not to feel ashamed of your size. Yet, I’m not always the girl who is there herself. I have moments where I’m not in alignment with my own written words. I’m human. I’m as much the reader on the other end looking for familiarity as I am the writer on the front end trying to give it.
Celebritiessurvivornet.com

‘Virgin River’ Star Lynda Boyd Lost her Brother and Sister to Cancer. Then She Got the Phone Call All Actors Dread. Here’s Her Remarkable Story of Art Imitating Life.

Virgin River’s Lynda Boyd discusses losing her brother and sister to cancer, and recalls first hearing that her character, Lilly, would be killed off by cancer. To prepare for her part and learn what it’s like to live with pancreatic cancer, Lynda Boyd read Alex Trebek’s memoir. Boyd explains why...
TV & VideosPopculture

'Good Morning America' Anchor Leaving, Reveals Exit During Live Broadcast

Good Morning America anchor Dan Harris is leaving the news program. Harris made the announcement on the series on Sunday morning, telling his co-hosts and viewers that he would be leaving in two months. According to Deadline, Harris' departure from Good Morning America comes over two decades after he joined the team at ABC News.

Comments / 0

Community Policy