Clinical characterization and cytokine profile of fatigue in hematologic malignancy patients with chronic graft-versus-host disease
Limited information is available regarding clinical and biological properties of fatigue in patients with chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGvHD). Patients with moderate-to-severe cGvHD per NIH criteria were enrolled on a cross-sectional study and categorized as “fatigued” if SF-36 vitality score was <40. Clinical and laboratory parameters of fatigued (n = 109) and nonfatigued patients (n = 72) were compared. In univariate analysis, walk velocity, NIH joint-fascia score, human activity profile, and SF-36 physical and mental health self-report scales were correlates of fatigue. No cGvHD biomarkers were associated with fatigue. NIH joint score, Lee sleep and depression questions, and PG-SGA activities and function score jointly predicted fatigue. Though higher rates of depression and insomnia were reported in the fatigued group, antidepressant or sleep aid use did not differ between groups. Survival ratio was not significantly different by fatigue status. Pathophysiology of fatigue in patients with cGvHD is complex and may involve mechanisms unrelated to disease activity. Patients with cGvHD experiencing fatigue had higher rates of untreated depression and insomnia, highlighting the need to focus clinical management of these conditions to improve health-related quality of life.www.nature.com
