Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Clinical characterization and cytokine profile of fatigue in hematologic malignancy patients with chronic graft-versus-host disease

By Sencer Goklemez
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Limited information is available regarding clinical and biological properties of fatigue in patients with chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGvHD). Patients with moderate-to-severe cGvHD per NIH criteria were enrolled on a cross-sectional study and categorized as “fatigued” if SF-36 vitality score was <40. Clinical and laboratory parameters of fatigued (n = 109) and nonfatigued patients (n = 72) were compared. In univariate analysis, walk velocity, NIH joint-fascia score, human activity profile, and SF-36 physical and mental health self-report scales were correlates of fatigue. No cGvHD biomarkers were associated with fatigue. NIH joint score, Lee sleep and depression questions, and PG-SGA activities and function score jointly predicted fatigue. Though higher rates of depression and insomnia were reported in the fatigued group, antidepressant or sleep aid use did not differ between groups. Survival ratio was not significantly different by fatigue status. Pathophysiology of fatigue in patients with cGvHD is complex and may involve mechanisms unrelated to disease activity. Patients with cGvHD experiencing fatigue had higher rates of untreated depression and insomnia, highlighting the need to focus clinical management of these conditions to improve health-related quality of life.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breast Cancer#National Cancer Institute#Clinical Research#Malignancy#Cytokines#Nih#Nonfatigued#Khera N#Working Group#Cutler Cs#Pavletic Sz#Nccn#Natl Compr Cancer Netw#Lyon De#Ameringer Sa#Oncol Nurs Forum#Mitchell Sa#Kurland B#117 4651#Esser P
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Cancer
Related
Public Healthcancernetwork.com

Risk of Breakthrough COVID-19 Infection May Be High in Population With Hematologic Malignancies

Patients with hematologic malignancies may be at a higher risk for breakthrough infections following full COVID-19 vaccination. Patients with hematologic cancer are at risk for not producing antibodies following 2 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and could be at a high risk for breakthrough infections, according to findings from a prospective cohort registry study (NCT04794387) published in Cancer Cell.1.
CancerNature.com

Expression of TXNIP is associated with angiogenesis and postoperative relapse of conventional renal cell carcinoma

One of the common mediator of tumour progression is the oxidative stress induced by inflammatory tumour microenvironment (TME). Activated fibroblasts, local and immune cells produce reactive oxygen species (ROS) supporting tumour cell proliferation and pave the way for metastatic tumour growth. TXNIP regulates ROS generation by inhibiting the antioxidative function of thioredoxin (TXN). The shift of TXNIP/TXN balance towards overexpression of TXNIP is associated with proliferation of endothelial cells during tumor angiogenesis. The oxidative stress activates the hypoxia inducible factor-1 (HIF-1), which plays an important role in the biology of conventional RCC (cRCC). Under oxydative stress TXNIP interacts with NLRP3 inflammasome leading to maturation and secretion of inflammatory cytokine IL1β. To establish the role of TXNIP and downstream genes HIF1α and IL1β in the biology of cRCC, we have applied immunohistochemistry to multi-tissue arrays containing tumours of 691 patients without detectable metastases at the time of operation. We found that cRCC displaying a fine organised capillary network with nuclear translocation of TXNIP and expressing IL1β have a good prognosis. In contrary, we showed a significant correlation between cytoplasmic TXNIP expression, inefficient vascularisation by unorganized and tortuous vessels causing tumour cell necrosis and postoperative tumour relapse of cRCC.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

Chronic Kidney Disease Tied to Worse LAAO Outcomes

The presence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) or end-stage renal disease (ESRD) is associated with worse in-hospital and short-term outcomes after left atrial appendage (LAA) closure, a nationwide study shows. Patients with ESRD were particularly vulnerable, having about 6.5-fold higher odds of in-hospital mortality than those without CKD and about...
WorkoutsNature.com

Skeletal muscle is associated with exercise tolerance evaluated by cardiopulmonary exercise testing in Japanese patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

Decreasing exercise tolerance is one of the key features related to a poor prognosis in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Cardiopulmonary exercise testing (CPET) is useful for evaluating exercise tolerance. The present study was performed to clarify the correlation between exercise tolerance and clinical parameters, focusing especially on the cross-sectional area (CSA) of skeletal muscle. The present study investigated 69 patients with COPD who underwent CPET. The correlations between oxygen uptake (\({{\dot{\text{V}} \text{O}}}_{2}\)) at peak exercise and clinical parameters of COPD, including skeletal muscle area measured using single-section axial computed tomography (CT), were evaluated. The COPD assessment test score (ρ = − 0.35, p = 0.02) was weakly correlated with \({{\dot{\text{V}} \text{O}}}_{2}\) at peak exercise. In addition, forced expiratory volume in one second (FEV1) (ρ = 0.39, p = 0.0009), FEV1/forced vital capacity (ρ = 0.33, p = 0.006), and the CSA of the pectoralis muscles (PMs) (ρ = 0.36, p = 0.007) and erector spinae muscles (ECMs) (ρ = 0.39, p = 0.003) were correlated with \({{\dot{\text{V}} \text{O}}}_{2}\) at peak exercise. Multivariate analysis adjusted by age and FEV1 indicated that PMCSA was weakly correlated after adjustment (β value [95% confidence interval] 0.175 [0.03–0.319], p = 0.02). In addition, ECMCSA tended to be correlated, but not significantly after adjustment (0.192 [− 0.001–0.385] p = 0.052). The COPD assessment test, FEV1, FEV1/FVC, PMCSA, and ECMCSA were significantly correlated with \({{\dot{\text{V}} \text{O}}}_{2}\) at peak exercise.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Gout-associated monosodium urate crystal-induced necrosis is independent of NLRP3 activity but can be suppressed by combined inhibitors for multiple signaling pathways

Monosodium urate (MSU) crystals, the etiological agent of gout, are formed in joints and periarticular tissues due to long-lasting hyperuricemia. Although MSU crystal-triggered NLRP3 inflammasome activation and interleukin 1β (IL-1β) release are known to have key roles in gouty arthritis, recent studies revealed that MSU crystal-induced necrosis also plays a critical role in this process. However, it remains unknown what forms of necrosis have been induced and whether combined cell death inhibitors can block such necrosis. Here, we showed that MSU crystal-induced necrosis in murine macrophages was not dependent on NLRP3 inflammasome activation, as neither genetic deletion nor pharmacological blockade of the NLRP3 pathway inhibited the necrosis. Although many cell death pathways (such as ferroptosis and pyroptosis) inhibitors or reactive oxygen species inhibitors did not have any suppressive effects, necroptosis pathway inhibitors GSK′872 (RIPK3 inhibitor), and GW806742X (MLKL inhibitor) dose-dependently inhibited MSU crystal-induced necrosis. Moreover, a triple combination of GSK′872, GW806742X, and IDN-6556 (pan-caspase inhibitor) displayed enhanced inhibition of the necrosis, which was further fortified by the addition of MCC950 (NLRP3 inhibitor), suggesting that multiple cell death pathways might have been triggered by MSU crystals. Baicalin, a previously identified inhibitor of NLRP3, inhibited MSU crystal-induced inflammasome activation and suppressed the necrosis in macrophages. Besides, baicalin gavage significantly ameliorated MSU crystal-induced peritonitis in mice. Altogether, our data indicate that MSU crystals induce NLRP3-independent necrosis, which can be inhibited by combined inhibitors for multiple signaling pathways, highlighting a new avenue for the treatment of gouty arthritis.
CancerNature.com

Cholenic acid derivative UniPR1331 impairs tumor angiogenesis via blockade of VEGF/VEGFR2 in addition to Eph/ephrin

Angiogenesis, the formation of new blood vessels from preexisting ones, is crucial for tumor growth and metastatization, and is considered a promising therapeutic target. Unfortunately, drugs directed against a specific proangiogenic growth factor or receptor turned out to be of limited benefit for oncology patients, likely due to the high biochemical redundancy of the neovascularization process. In this scenario, multitarget compounds that are able to simultaneously tackle different proangiogenic pathways are eagerly awaited. UniPR1331 is a 3β-hydroxy-Δ5-cholenic acid derivative, which is already known to inhibit Eph–ephrin interaction. Here, we employed an analysis pipeline consisting of molecular modeling and simulation, surface plasmon resonance spectrometry, biochemical assays, and endothelial cell models to demonstrate that UniPR1331 directly interacts with the vascular endothelial growth factor receptor 2 (VEGFR2) too. The binding of UniPR1331 to VEGFR2 prevents its interaction with the natural ligand vascular endothelial growth factor and subsequent autophosphorylation, signal transduction, and in vitro proangiogenic activation of endothelial cells. In vivo, UniPR1331 inhibits tumor cell-driven angiogenesis in zebrafish. Taken together, these data shed light on the pleiotropic pharmacological effect of UniPR1331, and point to Δ5-cholenic acid as a promising molecular scaffold for the development of multitarget antiangiogenic compounds.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Diagnostic and prognostic implications of 2018 guideline for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis in clinical practice

The purpose of this study was to evaluate the implications of the 2018 updated guideline for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) in clinical practice compared to 2011 guideline. This study involved 535 patients including 339 IPF and 196 non-IPF, and we retrospectively evaluated CT classifications of usual interstitial pneumonia (UIP) by two guidelines. Interobserver agreement of 2018 criteria showed moderate reliability (κ = 0.53) comparable to 2011 (κ = 0.56) but interobserver agreement for probable UIP was fair (κ = 0.40). CT pattern of indeterminate for UIP was associated with better prognosis compared with the other groups (adjusted hazard ratio [HR] = 0.36, p < 0.001). Compared to possible UIP, probable UIP demonstrated a lower positive predictive value (PPV, 62.9% vs 65.8%). In analysis of patients with CT patterns of non-definite UIP, diagnosing IPF when CT pattern showed probable UIP with lymphocyte count ≤ 15% in BAL fluid, and either male sex or age ≥ 60 years showed a high specificity of 90.6% and a PPV of 80.8% in the validation cohort. The 2018 criteria provide better prognostic stratification than the 2011 in patients with possible UIP. BAL fluid analysis can improve the diagnostic certainty for IPF diagnosis in patients with probable UIP CT pattern.
WorkoutsNature.com

The effects of exercise training on hypertensive older adults: an umbrella meta-analysis

Marcus Vinícius Mattos Abreu dos Santos ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-3832-57781,. Mara Patrícia Traina Chacon-Mikahil ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-6109-51411,2. Exercise training has been shown to blunt many of the physiological declines and common diseases of the aging process. One such beneficial effect is the reduction of blood pressure (BP) in hypertensive older adults. However, there is no consensus about which benefits of aerobic (AT) or resistance training (RT) may be lost by the use of combined training (CT) or even what benefits could be acquired only by performing CT, considering the extensive health needs of older adults with hypertension. Thus, we performed an umbrella meta-analysis. The benefits conferred by CT are extensive and encompass cardiorespiratory fitness, muscular fitness, and blood lipid profile improvements. CT may be recommended to improve the extensive health needs of hypertensive older adults that go beyond blood pressure reduction.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Clonal myelopoiesis promotes adverse outcomes in chronic kidney disease

We sought to determine the relationship between age-related clonal hematopoiesis (CH) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). CH, defined as mosaic chromosome abnormalities (mCA) and/or driver mutations was identified in 5449 (2.9%) eligible UK Biobank participants (n = 190,487 median age = 58 years). CH was negatively associated with glomerular filtration rate estimated from cystatin-C (eGFR.cys; β = −0.75, P = 2.37 × 10–4), but not with eGFR estimated from creatinine, and was specifically associated with CKD defined by eGFR.cys < 60 (OR = 1.02, P = 8.44 × 10–8). In participants without prevalent myeloid neoplasms, eGFR.cys was associated with myeloid mCA (n = 148, β = −3.36, P = 0.01) and somatic driver mutations (n = 3241, β = −1.08, P = 6.25 × 10–5) associated with myeloid neoplasia (myeloid CH), specifically mutations in CBL, TET2, JAK2, PPM1D and GNB1 but not DNMT3A or ASXL1. In participants with no history of cardiovascular disease or myeloid neoplasms, myeloid CH increased the risk of adverse outcomes in CKD (HR = 1.6, P = 0.002) compared to those without myeloid CH. Mendelian randomisation analysis provided suggestive evidence for a causal relationship between CH and CKD (P = 0.03). We conclude that CH, and specifically myeloid CH, is associated with CKD defined by eGFR.cys. Myeloid CH promotes adverse outcomes in CKD, highlighting the importance of the interaction between intrinsic and extrinsic factors to define the health risk associated with CH.
ScienceNature.com

Identification of novel drug targets for Alzheimer’s disease by integrating genetics and proteomes from brain and blood

Genome-wide association studies (GWASs) have discovered numerous risk genes for Alzheimer’s disease (AD), but how these genes confer AD risk is challenging to decipher. To efficiently transform genetic associations into drug targets for AD, we employed an integrative analytical pipeline using proteomes in the brain and blood by systematically applying proteome-wide association study (PWAS), Mendelian randomization (MR) and Bayesian colocalization. Collectively, we identified the brain protein abundance of 7 genes (ACE, ICA1L, TOM1L2, SNX32, EPHX2, CTSH, and RTFDC1) are causal in AD (P < 0.05/proteins identified for PWAS and MR; PPH4 >80% for Bayesian colocalization). The proteins encoded by these genes were mainly expressed on the surface of glutamatergic neurons and astrocytes. Of them, ACE with its protein abundance was also identified in significant association with AD on the blood-based studies and showed significance at the transcriptomic level. SNX32 was also found to be associated with AD at the blood transcriptomic level. Collectively, our current study results on genetic, proteomic, and transcriptomic approaches has identified compelling genes, which may provide important leads to design future functional studies and potential drug targets for AD.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Characterization and clinical implications of ankle impedance during walking in chronic stroke

Individuals post-stroke experience persisting gait deficits due to altered joint mechanics, known clinically as spasticity, hypertonia, and paresis. In engineering, these concepts are described as stiffness and damping, or collectively as joint mechanical impedance, when considered with limb inertia. Typical clinical assessments of these properties are obtained while the patient is at rest using qualitative measures, and the link between the assessments and functional outcomes and mobility is unclear. In this study we quantify ankle mechanical impedance dynamically during walking in individuals post-stroke and in age-speed matched control subjects, and examine the relationships between mechanical impedance and clinical measures of mobility and impairment. Perturbations were applied to the ankle joint during the stance phase of walking, and least-squares system identification techniques were used to estimate mechanical impedance. Stiffness of the paretic ankle was decreased during mid-stance when compared to the non-paretic side; a change independent of muscle activity. Inter-limb differences in ankle joint damping, but not joint stiffness or passive clinical assessments, strongly predicted walking speed and distance. This work provides the first insights into how stroke alters joint mechanical impedance during walking, as well as how these changes relate to existing outcome measures. Our results inform clinical care, suggesting a focus on correcting stance phase mechanics could potentially improve mobility of chronic stroke survivors.
Diseases & Treatmentsophthalmologytimes.com

Partial visual function restored in patient with retinitis pigmentosa

In PIONEER study, investigators outline their successes. Gene therapy is taking its first steps in paving the way to vision restoration. In this case, a man with retinitis pigmentosa (RP) who had been blind for decades underwent an optogenetics treatment, and he achieved partial restoration of vision, according to José-Alain Sahel, MD, chairman of the Department of Ophthalmology and director of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Eye Center in Pennsylvania.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Dipeptidyl peptidase-4 inhibitor cardiovascular safety in patients with type 2 diabetes, with cardiovascular and renal disease: a retrospective cohort study

Clinical trials investigating cardiovascular safety of dipeptidyl peptidase-IV inhibitors (DPP-4i) among patients with cardiovascular and renal disease rarely recruit patients with renal impairment, despite associations with increased risk for major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE). We investigated the risk of MACE associated with the use of DPP-4i among these high-risk patients. Using a new-user, retrospective, cohort design, we analyzed 2010–2015 IBM MarketScan Commercial Claims and Encounters for patients with diabetes, comorbid with cardiovascular disease and/or renal impairment. We compared time to first MACE for DPP-4i versus sulfonylurea and versus metformin. Of 113,296 individuals, 9146 (8.07%) were new DPP-4i users, 17,481 (15.43%) were new sulfonylurea users, and 88,596 (78.20%) were new metformin users. Exposure groups were not mutually exclusive. DPP-4i was associated with lower risk for MACE than sulfonylurea (aHR 0.84; 95% CI 0.74, 0.93) and similar risk for MACE to metformin (aHR 1.07; 95% CI [1.04, 1.16]). DPP-4i use was associated with lower risk for MACE compared to sulfonylureas and similar risk for MACE compared to metformin. This association was most evident in the first year of therapy, suggesting that DPP-4i is a safer choice than sulfonylurea for diabetes treatment initiation in high-risk patients.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Associations of creatinine/cystatin C ratio and postoperative pulmonary complications in elderly patients undergoing off-pump coronary artery bypass surgery: a retrospective study

Sarcopenia along with nutritional status are associated with postoperative pulmonary complications in various surgical fields. Recently, the creatinine/cystatin C ratio and CONtrolling NUTritional status score were introduced as biochemical indicators for sarcopenia and malnutrition, respectively. We aimed to investigate the associations among these indicators and postoperative pulmonary complications in elderly patients undergoing off-pump coronary artery bypass surgery. We reviewed the medical records of 605 elderly patients (aged ≥ 65 years) who underwent off-pump coronary artery bypass surgery from January 2010 to December 2019. Postoperative pulmonary complications (pneumonia, prolonged ventilation [> 24 h], and reintubation during post-surgical hospitalisation) occurred in 80 patients. A 10-unit increase of creatinine/cystatin C ratio was associated with a reduced risk of postoperative pulmonary complications (odds ratio: 0.80, 95% confidence interval: 0.69–0.92, P = 0.001); the optimal cut-off values for predicting postoperative pulmonary complications was 89.5. Multivariable logistic regression analysis revealed that age, congestive heart failure, and creatinine/cystatin C ratio < 89.5 (odds ratio 2.36, 95% confidence interval 1.28–4.37) were independently associated with the occurrence of postoperative pulmonary complications, whereas CONtrolling NUTritional status score was not. A low creatinine/cystatin C ratio was associated with an increased risk of developing postoperative pulmonary complications after off-pump coronary artery bypass surgery.
HealthNature.com

Etiological and epidemiological features of acute respiratory infections in China

Nationwide prospective surveillance of all-age patients with acute respiratory infections was conducted in China between 2009‒2019. Here we report the etiological and epidemiological features of the 231,107 eligible patients enrolled in this analysis. Children <5 years old and school-age children have the highest viral positivity rate (46.9%) and bacterial positivity rate (30.9%). Influenza virus, respiratory syncytial virus and human rhinovirus are the three leading viral pathogens with proportions of 28.5%, 16.8% and 16.7%, and Streptococcus pneumoniae, Mycoplasma pneumoniae and Klebsiella pneumoniae are the three leading bacterial pathogens (29.9%, 18.6% and 15.8%). Negative interactions between viruses and positive interactions between viral and bacterial pathogens are common. A Join-Point analysis reveals the age-specific positivity rate and how this varied for individual pathogens. These data indicate that differential priorities for diagnosis, prevention and control should be highlighted in terms of acute respiratory tract infection patients’ demography, geographic locations and season of illness in China.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Bleeding avoidance strategies in percutaneous coronary intervention

For many years, bleeding has been perceived as an unavoidable consequence of strategies aimed at reducing thrombotic complications in patients undergoing percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI). However, the paradigm has now shifted towards bleeding being recognized as a prognostically unfavourable event to the same extent as having a new or recurrent ischaemic or thrombotic complication. As such, in parallel with progress in device and drug development for PCI, there is clinical interest in developing strategies that maximize not only the efficacy but also the safety (for example, by minimizing bleeding) of any antithrombotic treatment or procedural aspect before, during or after PCI. In this Review, we discuss contemporary data and aspects of bleeding avoidance strategies in PCI, including risk stratification, timing of revascularization, pretreatment with antiplatelet agents, selection of vascular access, choice of coronary stents and antithrombotic treatment regimens.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Lung drug hope for heart failure patients

An early phase trial of a drug currently used to treat lung fibrosis has shown it may also help patients who suffer from a common form of heart failure. Trialed by University of Manchester and Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust doctors and scientists, in conjunction with Liverpool Clinical Trials Centre, pirfenidone could offer a much-needed viable treatment for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF).
HealthNature.com

Adequacy of antibiotic prophylaxis and incidence of surgical site infections in neck surgery

Health care-related infections are frequent and among them surgical site infection (SSI) are the most frequent in hospitals. The objective was to evaluate the adequacy of antibiotic prophylaxis in patients undergoing neck surgery and its relationship with the incidence of surgical site infection (SSI). Prospective cohort study. The adequacy of antibiotic prophylaxis in patients undergoing neck surgery was evaluated. Antibiotic prophylaxis was considered adequate when it conformed to all items of the protocol (antibiotic used, time of administration, administration route, dose and duration). The cumulative incidence of SSI was calculated, and the relationship between SSI and antibiotic prophylaxis adequacy was determined using adjusted relative risk (RR). Antibiotic prophylaxis was administered in 63 patients and was adequate in 85.7% (95% CI 75.0–92.3) of them. The cumulative incidence of SSI was 6.4% (95% CI 3.4–11.8). There was no significant relationship between antibiotic prophylaxis inadequacy and the incidence of SSI (RR = 2.4, 95% CI 0.6–10.6). Adequacy of antibiotic prophylaxis was high and it did not affect the incidence of SSIs.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Usefulness of matrix metalloproteinase-7 in saliva as a diagnostic biomarker for laryngopharyngeal reflux disease

Several diagnostic methods are currently being used to diagnose LPRD (laryngopharyngeal reflux disease), but have the disadvantage of being invasive, subjective, or expensive. Our purpose in this study was to investigate the correlation between pepsin and MMP-7 (Matrix Metalloproteinase-7) in pharyngeal secretions of subjects according to RSI (Reflux Symptom Index) score to find out the diagnostic value of MMP-7. We recruited 173 subjects aged between 19 and 85 years who completed the RSI scale. All samples were taken after waking up, and the amount of the pepsin and MMP-7 in saliva were measured by means of an enzyme activity assay. There was a significant increase of pepsin and MMP-7 activity in the study group with an RSI score of 13 or higher. The sensitivity and specificity of MMP-7 for predicting the possibility of an RSI of 13 or more was higher than that of pepsin. When MMP-7 and pepsin were combined, this sensitivity and specificity increased. An enzyme assay of MMP-7 in saliva may be a noninvasive and easy technique for diagnosing LPRD.

Comments / 0

Community Policy