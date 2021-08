A new lawsuit is going after the owner of a battery warehouse that burned for several days in Morris. The Illinois Attorney General's Office and Grundy County State's Attorney have filed a joint lawsuit against Superior Battery, Inc. A fire broke out at a warehouse June 29th in Morris that caused thousands of people to be evacuated from their homes for four days. The suit also alleges air and water pollution was caused by the fire and that city officials in Morris didn't know what was inside the building until the fire occurred. According to the lawsuit, the warehouse had up to 90 tons of lithium batteries along with solar panels, roofing materials and other types of batteries.