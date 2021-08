Joe Lycett has said that his struggle with anxiety meant he nearly threw up over Lorraine Kelly on live TV.The comedian revealed that a long battle with stage fright has evolved into attacks of anxiety in recent years. One particular episode led him to become convinced that he was about to douse one of the country’s best-loved presenters in his breakfast.“I’ve had stage-fright my entire career, but I enjoy nerves,” Lycett told The Guardian. “They’re a source of potential energy. But in recent years, I’ve also been having anxiety attacks. The last one was on Lorraine Kelly’s show. My...