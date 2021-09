One sometimes overlooked aspect of automating network operations is leveraging data from your IT ecosystem for better network operations. Understanding the power of IT monitoring data, NetBrain integrates seamlessly with Paessler PRTG Network Monitor to take faster network troubleshooting to a whole other level. The combination of PRTG’s 24×7 unified infrastructure monitoring and NetBrain’s unparalleled visibility and automation capabilities is one of those cases where the whole is greater than the sum of its parts. Think of it as a one-two punch: as soon as PRTG discovers a network problem, NetBrain instantly kicks in to diagnose the problem, collecting and visualizing all the data you need to address the issue.