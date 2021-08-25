Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

5 Stocks To Watch For August 25, 2021

By Lisa Levin
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38tigK_0bcAioFo00

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) to report quarterly earnings at $2.70 per share on revenue of $2.82 billion before the opening bell. Dicks Sporting shares rose 2.3% to $117.00 in after-hours trading.
  • Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. The company also said it expects Q4 deliveries of 3,450 units. Toll Brothers shares gained 1.9% to $62.20 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting salesforce.com, inc. (NASDAQ: CRM) to have earned $0.92 per share on revenue of $6.24 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. salesforce.com shares gained 0.5% to $261.00 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter and also boosted its annual revenue guidance. However, the company’s quarterly revenue slipped 6% compared to pre-pandemic levels. Nordstrom shares dropped 8% to $34.77 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) to report quarterly earnings at $2.42 per share on revenue of $1.72 billion after the closing bell. Ulta Beauty shares fell 0.3% to $372.70 in after-hours trading.

Comments / 0

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
12K+
Followers
69K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dicks Sporting Goods Inc#Toll Brothers Inc#Salesforce Com Inc#Crm#Premarket Prep#Nordstrom#Jwn#Ulta Beauty Inc#Ulta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing Gabelli Dividend & Income's Ex-Dividend Date

On August 19, 2021, Gabelli Dividend & Income (NYSE:GDV) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on October 22, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Gabelli Dividend & Income will be on October 14, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is at $0.11. That equates to a dividend yield of 5.02% at current price levels.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing Western Asset High Yield's Ex-Dividend Date

On August 4, 2021, Western Asset High Yield (NYSE:HYI) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on December 1, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Western Asset High Yield is set for November 19, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout sits at $0.09, equating to a dividend yield of 7.15% at current price levels.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Top Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Not every stock that you invest in will go on to be a big winner, but owning just a handful of stocks that deliver decades-long winning streaks can produce life-changing returns -- if you hold on patiently. Consider that Microsoft delivered a total return of roughly 26,600% over the last 30 years. Apple's performance across that stretch was even better -- a staggering return of roughly 78,400%.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Moderna Stock Is Sliding Today

European regulators are allowing a partner's facility in Spain that manufactures Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine to operate while an investigation into contamination issues moves forward. Investors could be concerned about potential production delays if more problems are found. What happened. Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) were sliding 3.8% lower as of 11:26...
StocksInvestorPlace

7 of the Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for September

Tired of meme stocks? 2021 has seen a flood of stocks that have made huge gains — and often fallen back to Earth just as quickly — thanks to Reddit and retail investors. The best dividend stocks offer an alternative to meme stocks. They may not hold the promise of rapid gains, but companies that regularly pay dividends tend to be a lot more stable.
StocksCNBC

Jim Cramer says ‘run with the bulls’ and buy these winning stocks

CNBC's Jim Cramer offered investors a basket of stocks he believes can continue to succeed irrespective of Federal Reserve policy. Among the companies are Nvidia, Best Buy and Deere. "Forget about the money supply or the central bank and just run with the bulls. It's not like they're hard to...
StocksBenzinga

Stocks Picks For The Week

Join Benzinga's CEO Jason Raznick & ''Hot Stocks'' Luke Jacobi to hear some of the stocks we love & hate. Get The Run Down on the hottest trades and stock ideas! Join the ZingerNation community at Power Hour to learn about hot new trade ideas, stock market news and tips, exclusive interviews and upcoming trends.
StocksBenzinga

'Fast Money' Picks For August 30

On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trades," Tim Seymour picked a long position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE: EOG) as his final trade. Steve Grasso is a buyer of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE: TSE),. Bonawyn Eison is bullish on VIX. He said volatility is starting to find a floor around 15. Jeff...
MarketsWoonsocket Call

Best Stocks To Invest In 2021? 5 Health Care Stocks to Watch Now

5 Top Health Care Stocks For Your September 2021 Watchlist. With the global rebound in coronavirus cases courtesy of the highly infectious Delta variant, health care stocks appear to be back in play. If anything, focus on this sector of the stock market would be higher than ever. When you consider the recent alarming updates from health care experts about the pandemic, this would make sense. Earlier today, Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, the former Obama-era health advisor, said that the pandemic is far from “dying out”. He cites the remaining at-risk group consisting of children under the age of 12 as a key factor for this outlook. This would line up with the recent data suggesting that new COVID hospital admissions for kids are at an all-time high.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

These 4 Stocks Make Up 70% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

Diversification is only necessary if you don't know what you're doing, according to Warren Buffett. Four well-known companies account for $223 billion of Berkshire Hathaway's $316 billion in invested assets. There's little doubt that Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the greatest investors of all time. Since...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

4 Growth Stocks With 116% to 247% Upside, According to Wall Street

Bargains can still be found, even with the stock market near an all-time high. However, Wall Street's price targets are often hit and miss. Patience has paid off handsomely for investors in 2021. It's been over nine months since the benchmark S&P 500 underwent even a 5% correction. Panning out a bit further, the widely followed index has doubled since hitting its bear-market low on March 23, 2020.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Tony Zhang's Chewy Trade Ahead Of Earnings

Tony Zhang of OptionsPlay suggested on CNBC's "Options Action" that traders should consider a bullish options strategy in Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) ahead of earnings, scheduled for September 1. The options market is implying a move of 9% in either direction for the event and the stock has moved around 6% on average.
StocksBenzinga

Carter Worth And Mike Khouw's Crowdstrike Trade

Carter Worth of Cornerstone Macro spoke on CNBC's "Options Action" about Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD). He said the stock is in an uptrend and every time it has come back to the trend line, it has bounced back and moved higher. When it comes to the relative performance to iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS: IGV), Crowdstrike hasn't made any progress since September, but Worth sees that as a setup for a break out to the upside. He expects the stock to move higher in response to earnings, scheduled for August 31.
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Healthcare Stocks to Buy Now

Instead of investing in biotech companies themselves, consider a cloud-based service provider that drugmakers can't live without. The leading provider of dental alignment devices is accelerating past its leading competitor. The most popular networking application for American doctors does a lot more than just give medical professionals a space to...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Why These 4 Ulta Analysts Lifted Price Targets After Q2 Earnings

Here's what four Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) analysts had to say after the beauty retailer's second-quarter print. The Ulta Beauty Analysts: Raymond James analyst Olivia Tong has an Outperform rating on Ulta and raised the price target from $395 to $460. Wells Fargo analyst Ike Boruchow has an Outperform rating and...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks to Buy Now for Retirement

Upstart is an artificial intelligence-based fintech company, growing revenue at 90% per year. Duolingo has half a billion downloads, and is the highest grossing mobile app in the education category. If you're a young investor, you have the most valuable asset in the world on your side: time. It takes...

Comments / 0

Community Policy