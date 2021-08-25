5 Stocks To Watch For August 25, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) to report quarterly earnings at $2.70 per share on revenue of $2.82 billion before the opening bell. Dicks Sporting shares rose 2.3% to $117.00 in after-hours trading.

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. The company also said it expects Q4 deliveries of 3,450 units. Toll Brothers shares gained 1.9% to $62.20 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting salesforce.com, inc. (NASDAQ: CRM) to have earned $0.92 per share on revenue of $6.24 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. salesforce.com shares gained 0.5% to $261.00 in after-hours trading.

