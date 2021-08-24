Mountains: Gateways to the Heavens

Backpacker wants to be your guide to the wilderness: Join Outside+ today and get access to all of our skills stories, gear reviews, hike reports, and much more. Knives aren’t necessarily the first survival tools that backpackers reach for in an emergency—if your only aim is to outlast the elements until help comes, a survival blanket or a camp stove is likely to be your best friend. But when things get genuinely serious and you need to fend for yourself for an extended period of time, a solid blade is a must-have. What makes knives so useful is that they’re the key to creating almost anything you need to survive, from a lean-to to a fire to a set of fishing gear. Pack the right one and learn to make use of it, and you’ll be taking a big step towards keeping yourself safe through whatever Mother Nature throws your way.