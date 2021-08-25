The Matrix: Resurrections trailer airs during CinemaCon

"Where are you taking us?" "Home…" Dark Sky Films has released another new official US trailer for the New Zealand "nihilistic morality thriller" film Coming Home in the Dark, which originally premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. A family’s idyllic outing descends into terror when a high school teacher and his family go out exploring an isolated coastline. An unexpected meeting with a pair of murderous drifters thrusts the family into a nightmare road trip where they find themselves captured by the enigmatic psychopath Mandrake and his hulking man-child accomplice Tubs. Coming Home in the Dark stars Daniel Gillies, Erik Thomson, Miriama McDowell, and Matthias Luafut. One review says the film is a "rivetingly nasty ride and an assured debut from a promising new director." This trailer starts out quite calm, but gets more intense as it goes on. Looks like it gets very dark and unsettling - get a look below.