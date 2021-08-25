REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS The Otse...

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS The Otsego County Industrial Development Agency is seeking proposals to administer an Economic Development Administration Grant for Richfield Springs Public Infrastructure Improvements (EDA 01-01-14979) in the amount of $1,200,000 for extension of water, sewer, and natural gas. The request for proposals can be found at the IDA's web site at: http://otsegonow.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Revised- RFPEDA-Grant-Administration-All-Documents-IDA.pdf or can be obtained by contacting Jody Zakrevsky, CEO, phone 2607-267-4010 ext. 102 or by email at JZakrevsky@otsegonow.com. Proposals are due by September 27, 2021 at 3:30 p.m.