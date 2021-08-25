Cancel
Otsego County, NY

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS The Otse...

Daily Star
 6 days ago

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS The Otsego County Industrial Development Agency is seeking proposals to administer an Economic Development Administration Grant for Richfield Springs Public Infrastructure Improvements (EDA 01-01-14979) in the amount of $1,200,000 for extension of water, sewer, and natural gas. The request for proposals can be found at the IDA's web site at: http://otsegonow.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Revised- RFPEDA-Grant-Administration-All-Documents-IDA.pdf or can be obtained by contacting Jody Zakrevsky, CEO, phone 2607-267-4010 ext. 102 or by email at JZakrevsky@otsegonow.com. Proposals are due by September 27, 2021 at 3:30 p.m.

