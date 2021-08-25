Bentz won’t seek re-election to state house seat
State Rep. David Bentz announced Tuesday that he will not seek re-election in 2022. “After careful consideration and consultation with my family, I have decided that it would be best to step away from elected office,” Bentz wrote in a statement. “I will not be running for re-election in 2022. I wanted to make this announcement early so that any potential candidates have plenty of time to explore their options and plan.”www.newarkpostonline.com
