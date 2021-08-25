Welcome to Oscar's Place: A Donkey Adoption Center and Sanctuary
Media executive Ron King, who spent 20 years working for magazines like InStyle, Essence and Southern Living, didn’t expect to retire at 51. But the plight of donkeys captured his imagination and his heart. He read about the world’s donkey population declining due to the high demand for their hides. Then he moved out west and met a woman who was rescuing donkeys from slaughterhouses. It was a sign. That’s when he decided to end his publishing career and commit himself to saving these animals.www.guideposts.org
Comments / 3