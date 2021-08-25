Welcome to Oscar's Place: A Donkey Adoption Center and Sanctuary

Rocky is a 1-year-old Lab mix at just under 60 pounds. He has a wonderful demeanor and is great with everyone he meets. He is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. He loves going for walks, playing fetch and getting belly rubs. As much as he loves to be active, he also enjoys his down time. He is crate trained and housebroken. He is good with kids but it is recommended they be over 7 years old so he doesn’t unknowingly knock them over during play time. He is OK with other dogs his size but would be happiest as an only dog getting all the attention. He would not do well with cats. Rocky is truly a great dog and will bring much joy to his forever family. More info can be found here: https://www.petfinder.com/…/roc…/nj/closter/claws-nj279/. ••