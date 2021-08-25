Cancel
Yadier Molina agrees to 2022 contract with Cardinals

By A.P.
KTLO
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS (AP)  All-Star catcher Yadier Molina will return for his 19th and likely final season with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2022. St. Louis announced Tuesday afternoon that its longtime catcher has agreed to a one-year contract. Molina, 39, broke into the majors with the Cardinals in 2004 and never left after taking over the catching chores from Mike Matheny. He has played 2,119 games, including 2,080 behind the plate  the most of any catcher for one team. Only Stan Musial (22) has played more seasons solely for the Cardinals.

