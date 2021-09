Three and a half years after it first launched on Xbox, Sea of Thieves is seeing a player surge thanks to a recent Pirates of the Caribbean tie-in. “It’s been over a month since we released Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life into the wild blue yonder as part of Season Three, and since that emotional launch day we’ve been bowled over by the response from the Sea of Thieves community,” Rare’s Joe Neate notes in the announcement post. “From your reactions on social media to your fan art and stories of exploring the five new Tall Tales, it’s been amazing, and all this excitement resulted in our busiest ever month on the seas, with June seeing 4.8 million active pirates out on the water!”