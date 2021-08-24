Cancel
Wolfgang Van Halen Shuts Down Van Halen Covers Request – ‘I’m Not F***in’ Playing ‘Panama’ for You Guys’

By Chad Childers
 7 days ago
Wolfgang Van Halen has made his stance against playing Van Halen covers in Mammoth WVH pretty well known, but that hasn't stopped fans from asking. And in a series of tweets, the musician revealed a bit of his frustration with the requests. Spotlighting a tweet he received, he showcased one...

