Harrisburg, PA

Wolf Administration Highlights Behavioral Health Disparities Among Minority Populations and Available Resources

 5 days ago
HARRISBURG, PA — The departments of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) and Human Services (DHS) recently joined officials from the Governor’s Office of Advocacy and Reform, the Governor’s Advisory Commissions on Latino Affairs, Asian Pacific American Affairs, and LGBTQ Affairs, the Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus and community organizations to reinforce the Wolf Administration’s commitment to promoting trauma-informed and culturally competent mental health and substance use disorder services that meet the distinct needs of historically marginalized populations and highlight available resources.

