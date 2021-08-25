How a Childhood Swimming with Dolphins Led This Conservationist to Her Mission

Some travelers go on vacation to escape the mundanities of everyday life; to sleep in, wake up, and just go with the flow. But for outdoorsmen who live and breathe water-based adventure, nothing is more rewarding than waking up at the crack of dawn to seize the day. Meet the Watermen: a special splash-resistant breed of wanderlusters who eagerly go against the current. Watermen are sustained by water rather than air. They could be a boater or a surfer; a kayaker, or an angler. No matter what fuels their passion, Watermen use sport as a tool to connect with nature, seeking equal parts pulse-raising exhilaration and meditative focus on their travels.