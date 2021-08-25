Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

How a Childhood Swimming with Dolphins Led This Conservationist to Her Mission

By Alina Larson
guideposts.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlison Teal never rode in a stroller or squealed in a bucket swing on the playground. Born to an adventure-loving yogi mom and a National Geographic photographer dad, she was already exploring the world as an infant. She saw the view from atop a peak in Peru at just two months old, nestled in a carrier on her mom’s back. The trio traveled the globe staying not at five-star resorts but in a six-foot-wide tent. From frigid mountaintops to steaming jungles, they immersed themselves in local nature and culture.

www.guideposts.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming With Dolphins#National Geographic#Uc Berkeley#Usc Film School#Time#World#Tiktok#Creatures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Indiana Jones
Related
AnimalsPosted by
Popular Science

This hardy deer species is being pushed to its limits by the megadrought out West

This story originally featured on Outdoor Life. From 1985 to 1991, a mule deer herd in California’s Sierra Nevada range plummeted from almost 6,000 animals to fewer than 1,000. Fawns died. Others simply weren’t born because adult females keeled over in the winter or were killed by predators. The cause? Drought. For many of those years in the late ’80s, precipitation was 27 percent of normal.
AnimalsPosted by
LiveScience

What is the fastest animal on Earth?

Ask anyone what the fastest animal on Earth is, and they'll probably say the cheetah. But the focus on the speedy feline has stolen attention from other species that go much faster — some three or more times faster than the cheetah. Who are the overlooked speedsters of the animal kingdom?
Lifestylecntraveler.com

Five Places to Wring Out Every Drop of Water-Based Adventure

Some travelers go on vacation to escape the mundanities of everyday life; to sleep in, wake up, and just go with the flow. But for outdoorsmen who live and breathe water-based adventure, nothing is more rewarding than waking up at the crack of dawn to seize the day. Meet the Watermen: a special splash-resistant breed of wanderlusters who eagerly go against the current. Watermen are sustained by water rather than air. They could be a boater or a surfer; a kayaker, or an angler. No matter what fuels their passion, Watermen use sport as a tool to connect with nature, seeking equal parts pulse-raising exhilaration and meditative focus on their travels.
TravelNapa Valley Register

Travel: A blistering summer day in Death Valley

They call it Death Valley for a reason. Every year adventurous souls perish in the scorching heat by falling prey to the overwhelming and unrelenting heat. Yet this singular desert in California can cast a spell over those so inclined. Once smitten, harsh though it may be, it becomes unthinkable not to explore and cherish one of the last remaining unspoiled spots on this planet. I am one of those spellbound souls. Every year I pack my hiking gear and head out, longing for the barren wildlands of Death Valley.
Hawaii County, HIHawaii Tribune-Herald

Final EIS published for dolphin swimming ban

Approaching and swimming with Hawaiian spinner dolphins is one step closer to being prohibited in Hawaii’s coastal waters. The National Marine Fisheries Service has published a final environmental impact statement (FEIS) that proposes a 50-yard barrier around Hawaiian spinner dolphins. In the proposed rule, swimmers and motorized, self-propelled, manned and unmanned vessels on, above and below the surface of the water are all prohibited from approaching or leapfrogging (placing a vessel or person in the path of an oncoming spinner dolphin) a Hawaiian spinner dolphin. If approved, the rule will be in effect in all waters within 2 nautical miles of shore, including the waters bounded by Maui, Lanai and Kahoolawe.
AnimalsPosted by
TheConversationAU

This bird's stamina is remarkable: it flies non-stop for 5 days from Japan to Australia, but now its habitat is under threat

Imagine having to fly non-stop for five days over thousands of kilometres of ocean for your survival. That’s what the Latham’s Snipe shorebird does twice a year, for every year of its life. This migratory shorebird, similar in size to a blackbird, completes this gruelling migration to warmer climes, where it prepares itself for its return flight and the next breeding season. Unfortunately, their wetland habitat is now being lost to development and other pressures, putting this tough little bird at risk. Read more: ...
AnimalsUS News and World Report

Birds of Prey Face Global Decline From Habitat Loss, Poisons

WASHINGTON (AP) — Despite a few high-profile conservation success stories – like the dramatic comeback of bald eagle populations in North America – birds of prey are in decline worldwide. A new analysis of data from the International Union for the Conservation of Nature and BirdLife International found that 30%...
AnimalsWLOX

WATCH: Family spots dolphin swimming in Hurricane Ida floodwaters

Slidell, La. (CNN) - In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Amanda Huling and her family got a surprise as they were biking back to their neighborhood to check on damage. They spotted a dolphin swimming in the floodwaters. The marine mammal’s dorsal fin pops above the water several times during...
AnimalsBBC

Dolphins 'alert' rescuers to lost swimmer

A swimmer missing for almost 10 hours off the Irish coast was rescued after a lifeboat crew's attention was drawn to a pod of dolphins. Following an extensive search, the RNLI volunteers spotted the exhausted man among the dolphins in the sea near Castlegregory in County Kerry. The animals are...
AnimalsClimbing

Renowned Alpinist Barry Blanchard’s Epic: Attacked By a Grizzly

For 16 years, I’ve guided Dr. Takeneo “Také” Mihara up mountains, rock routes, and ice climbs. As a senior Japanese ENT surgeon, he only gets two weeks of vacation a year; as a mountain guide and friend, I always want his one climbing week to be a success. Také’s English is stilted and slow, my Japanese nonexistent. Still, we’ve been able to communicate, often shouting from either end of 200 feet of rope through a call-and-reply system of “OK!” “OK!” and “OK!”
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to repeat missions in Psychonauts 2

There are several collectibles you’re going to be hunting down to find in Psychonauts 2. These collectibles are easy to miss, and once you’re finished with a mission, you’re going to be moving on to the next objective. However, you may want a chance to return to a previous area to try collecting them once again. Thankfully, you’ll be able to do that in Psychonauts 2, but you have to wait until you reach a certain point in the game to unlock this feature.
AnimalsIFLScience

Squashed Crocodile Found Crushed By Dead Elephant In Confusing Crime Scene

Crime scene investigation is a vital tool when uncovering what really went on prior to a person's untimely death. The recent discovery of a crocodile squashed beneath a dead elephant demonstrated that the same sometimes applies to animals. Sometimes, deceased beasts are found in such mysterious circumstances it can be hard to work out what on Earth went on. Were both parties murdered at the hands of an unknown assailant? Or did they meet their shared fate in the throes of battle? In the case of elephant vs pancake croc, it seems that it was neither.
Sciencegentside.co.uk

Paleontologists unearth ‘savage’ flying creature in Australia

The newly named Thapunngaka shawi is the biggest flying reptile ever discovered in the Land Down Under. With a wingspan measuring an impressive 22ft (7m) and with rows of 40 razor-sharp teeth, researchers believe this is the closest palaeontologists will ever come to finding a real-life dragon. The prehistoric pterosaur would have soared through the skies above a vast inland sea once covering outback Australia.
Wildlifegentside.co.uk

This 23 feet long shark could be the world's largest ever great white shark

If you consider the great white sharkto be an imposing animal, then whatever crossed Mauricio Hoyos Padilla can only be described as a real juggernaut of an animal. The specimen was filmed in 2014, near Guadalupe Island, off the Mexican peninsula of Baja. As the shark approached, the scientist leant out of the safety cage slightly to touch him and gave him what looked like a high five!
Animalscowboystatedaily.com

Bison Attacks Another Woman in South Dakota; Pants Stay On This Time.

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It’s August and it’s South Dakota. That means someone is going to get thrown by a bison. Reminiscent of the spectacular bison de-pantsing of 2020, another woman in South Dakota got in the crosshairs of a bison — and lost. This...
WildlifePosted by
Best Life

Never Go in the Ocean at This Time, Shark Experts Warn

Shark sightings have been on the rise this summer, which is actually a good thing, as experts say seeing more sharks means there are more fish near the shore. But beachgoers may not share the same affinity for close encounters with the ocean's most feared predators. It's important to keep in mind that when you're swimming in the ocean, you're visiting sharks' domain, but if you follow a few simple rules, you should be able to avoid sharks altogether. In fact, making sure you're not swimming at certain times of day could make all the difference. Read on to find out when you should avoid going in the ocean if you want to avoid sharks.
Animalsguideposts.org

Ladybugs Renewed Her Appreciation of God's Lovely Creation

One January three years after my husband, Eric, and I married, we moved into our dream home. At last, a place big enough for our blended family! We had been squeezing our five kids into Eric’s three-bedroom house. I was beyond grateful to have enough room for everyone. Life was so much easier.

Comments / 0

Community Policy