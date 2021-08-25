Cancel
Dusk for Mac

macupdate.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDusk is a very simple app that runs in your menu bar and lets you quickly toggle between Light mode and Dark mode since even macOS' "Auto" setting may need to be overridden. Similarly, switching between Light and Dark mode typically requires several clicks and accessing System Preferences. Use a...

www.macupdate.com

#Dusk#Dark Mode#Macos
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
Cell PhonesPopular Science

How to see if someone has been snooping on your devices

With so much sensitive data and access to so many apps and services on our phones and laptops, it makes sense that we don’t want unwelcome visitors snooping around. That’s why it’s essential to get a PIN code, fingerprint lock, password or some other kind of security protection in place, so that you and only you can access everything within your gadgets.
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

Apple’s latest iOS update is causing big problems for some iPhone users

The iOS 14.7.1 update Apple released a few weeks ago is wreaking havoc for some iPhone users. While the update was primarily designed to address an Apple Watch bug, some iPhone users with the update are experiencing connectivity issues with their cellular service. According to posts on Apple discussion boards and social media sites like Reddit, impacted users are seeing a “No Service” message at the top of the display. Today’s Top Deal The best Alexa smart plugs on Amazon are somehow down to just $5 each! Price: $19.99 You Save: $5.00 (20%) Buy Now Is there a fix for the iOS 14.7 cellular issue? For users experiencing...
Cell PhonesDigital Photography Review

Apple is testing out new flare removal feature in iOS 15 beta

In its latest iOS 15 developer beta, Apple has added a new feature that automatically removes the signature ‘green orb’ lens flare sometimes seen in photographs captured on iPhone camera systems. As reported by Reddit user Doubleluckstur in the iOSBeta subreddit, iOS 15 Beta 4 will remove lens flares using...
ComputersComputer Weekly

Windows 11: Test driving the first preview

Windows 11 offers a significant update to Windows’ look-and-feel, changing the Start menu and taskbar, and applying a new design language to the entire operating system. Under the hood there are bigger changes still, with Microsoft going all-in on its virtualisation-backed hardware security tools. This requires eighth-generation or later x86 processors and a Trusted Platform Module (TPM). It’s part of a rethinking of how IT professionals need to consider security in a world of endemic malware, where crime syndicates operate with impunity. Using virtualisation to lock down and isolate untrusted files is perhaps the least an IT department can do, but it is something that works.
SoftwarePosted by
TechRadar

Microsoft Edge update will make Android users sit up and take notice

Microsoft has rolled out an update for its web browser Edge that should make transitioning between different devices much simpler. The latest version of Edge for Android is built atop the latest Chromium build, opening the door for the introduction of a number of new features, including tab-sharing. Previously available...
ComputersPosted by
Trusted Reviews

Apple owners, Windows 11 is now available on your Mac

New Parallels 17 software has launched, letting Apple owners run Windows 11 on their Macs, even if the don’t have Boot Camp. Windows 11 will soon be available on Macs, even if you don’t have Boot Camp, which is a multi-tool utility included on some Macs that assist users in downloading Microsoft’s Windows onto Apple Macs.
ComputersPosted by
TechRadar

Windows 10 update might spoil your fun, but for good reason

Microsoft is preparing an update for Windows 10 (and by extension Windows 11) that will go some way to preventing physical security attacks and the mishandling of data. Soon, IT administrators will be able to make use of the new “layered Group Policy feature” to specify which types of USB devices are allowed to interact with Windows 10 machines provisioned for employees.
ComputersPCWorld

How to take a screenshot on a Chromebook

Screenshots—or captures of whatever is showing on your screen—let you easily save or share information. And on a Chromebook, grabbing them is pretty straightforward, so long as you know the right keyboard shortcuts. Knowing the correct keystrokes may be the most difficult part for people used to MacOS or even...
Computersmacupdate.com

IMT Exif Remover for Mac

IMT Exif Remover is created for removing EXIF information within digital photos with JPEG format. EXIF-Data shows many information about the photo, including date time that the photo was taken, camera model, and other important parameters used for taking the photo. What's new in IMT Exif Remover. Version 1.50:. Published...
Softwareimore.com

What's new in Finder in macOS Monterey

Many new features are coming to macOS Monterey this fall. Though Focus and Live Text are among the features getting the most attention in the update, there are also big changes coming to Finder worth considering. One of the most important parts of any version of macOS, Finder, is the...
Cell PhonesMac Observer

‘IScanner’ App Update Can Make Use of iPhone 12 LiDAR Scannning

The iScanner document scanning app received an update recently that lets it make use of the iPhone 12 LiDAR sensor. After that the user can easily convert the resulting calculations in PDF or JPG format. Also with the main functionality of the iScanner app it’s possible to add it in any other document or plan and edit it with OCR tool. For example, interior designers can measure the space of an apartment, windows, doorways or furniture and change or add it in two taps to the existing PDF design-project. The team released a short video on YouTube showing the LiDAR scanning.
ComputersThe Next Web

Windows 11’s best productivity feature may be a focus timer with Spotify

A few days ago, Microsoft hype man Panos Panay tweeted an interesting new feature coming to Windows 11 that wasn’t part of the official announcement (nor was it present in any of the preview builds so far). The OS will come with a feature called Focus Sessions, which is basically a Pomodoro-style timer with Spotify and Microsoft To-Do integration. I’m all for it.
Computersmacupdate.com

Switchbar for Mac

Switchbar is an app for macOS that lets you choose between browsers and email clients (including webmail services) when you try to open a link. Any time you click on a web link, Switchbar will prompt you to choose which browser or email client to open that link with. Features:
Cell Phonesmactrast.com

Apple Stops Signing iOS 14.7 After Releasing iOS 14.7.1

Apple recently released iOS 14.7.1, and as is traditional, Apple has now stopped signing iOS 14.7, making downgrading to that version of iOS no longer possible. Apple last week released iOS 14.7.1, which provided the following fixes:. iOS 14.7.1 fixes an issue where iPhone models with Touch ID cannot unlock...

