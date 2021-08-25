14-inch MacBook Pro may get the same M1X chip as the 16-inch — but it could be costly
The 14-inch MacBook Pro feels like a mythical beast that Apple fans are questing for at this point, with rumors suggesting countless upgrades beyond a new Apple M1x. The latest rumor comes from oft-reliable leaker @dylandkt. He claims that the new Apple M1x processor in the 14-inch MacBook Pro will be identical to that of the 16-inch MacBook Pro; pricing will be much closer as a result (via 9to5Mac).www.laptopmag.com
