Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

14-inch MacBook Pro may get the same M1X chip as the 16-inch — but it could be costly

By Sean Riley
laptopmag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 14-inch MacBook Pro feels like a mythical beast that Apple fans are questing for at this point, with rumors suggesting countless upgrades beyond a new Apple M1x. The latest rumor comes from oft-reliable leaker @dylandkt. He claims that the new Apple M1x processor in the 14-inch MacBook Pro will be identical to that of the 16-inch MacBook Pro; pricing will be much closer as a result (via 9to5Mac).

www.laptopmag.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Macbook Pro#Apple Macbook#Macbook Air#Apple News#Radeon Pro#Macbook Pro#Intel#Gen Intel Core#Sd#Hdmi#Macbook Air#Iphone#Ar#Vr#Fintech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Laptops
Related
ShoppingDigital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this 70-inch 4K TV today

If you want the largest TV you can afford, you’re going to love this deal from Walmart. Right now, you can buy an impressive 70-inch TCL 4K TV for just $600. That’s a huge saving of $100 for an equally huge TV. For a fantastic home cinema-style experience for less, you really need to snap up one of these TVs while stocks last. You won’t be disappointed and we’re just about to tell you all about why it’s a great deal.
Digital Trends

This Dell laptop is so cheap for back-to-school — but not for long

For parents who are helping their children look for laptop deals in preparation for the new school year, you might want to narrow your search to student laptop deals for affordability. In particular, Dell laptop deals will get you dependable machines, including the Dell Inspiron 15 3000, which is on sale at $109 off, bringing the laptop’s price down to $280 from its original price of $389.
Digital Trends

This is the cheapest 50-inch QLED 4K TV worth buying today

Let’s face it – among 4K TV deals, models that are equipped with QLED or “quantum LED” technology aren’t the cheapest TVs on the market, but they make up for it with how sharp, vivid, and lifelike their images are. In fact, many of the features on QLED TVs match up to OLED TV deals. That’s why it’s so exciting whenever we find great QLED TV deals, like this one available at Best Buy right now. Out of all the Best Buy TV deals, the Samsung 50-inch Class Q60A Series QLED 4K TV stands out because it’s one of just a few with Samsung’s cutting-edge technology. Right now, it’s available for just $680, $20 off from the original price of $700.
ComputersDigital Trends

We can’t believe how cheap this Acer Chromebook deal is at Best Buy

Chromebooks are great for small tasks, students, general browsing, and even some light gaming — they can run Android apps and games! That’s why it’s always a good idea to keep an eye on the latest Chromebook deals to see if there’s anything worth grabbing. If Chromebooks aren’t your thing, don’t worry, because there are plenty of student laptop deals, regular laptop deals, and even desktop monitor deals.
ComputersDigital Trends

This is the best laptop you can buy for under $300 today

If you’re heading back to school soon, you’re probably thinking about what technology you need to make your high school or college life go a little more conveniently. One good purchase to make is this HP 15.6-inch Celeron-based laptop — the 15-dw1001wm. It’s just $249 right now at Walmart, representing a savings of $130 on the usual price. If you’re looking for a cheap way to be able to type up your class notes or write up papers, this is a great way to do so without spending a fortune. You can use it to stream your favorite shows in the evenings too giving you some fun entertainment along the way. Let’s take a look into why it’s worth purchasing.
Phone Arena

Apple's 11-inch iPad Pro (2021) is cheaper than ever before

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Unlike previous generations of Apple's iPad Pro powerhouses, the 2021-released 11 and 12.9-inch tablets are not created equal, featuring one major difference outside of the screen size and resolution department. That makes the fifth-gen...
ComputersTree Hugger

Did Microsoft Just Announce the End of Computers?

Microsoft just launched Windows 365, saving us everything between Windows 11 and 364 and going totally cloud-based. It's just available for business now, but if you look closely, you might see a future of greener, lower impact computing. As tech consultant Shelly Palmer notes, it's a big deal. "Depending upon...
ComputersDigital Trends

Hurry! This Surface Pro 7 is $330 off during back-to-school sales at Best Buy

Back-to-school sales are really heating up, and we’ve found some special ones in these Surface Pro deals, laptop deals and student laptop deals. And right this moment at Best Buy, you can get an astounding $330 off the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover. It’s down to $999, from its original price of $1,329 — that is a giant discount of 25%. Don’t miss out on a chance to score one of the best Microsoft 2-in-1 laptops, at a huge discount.
ComputersDigital Trends

Hurry! The Dell XPS 15 laptop with touchscreen got a $420 price cut

If you’re looking for a new laptop that can work hard and play hard, then you need to check out the Dell XPS deals going on now. Perfect for school, work, or gaming, this performance laptop offers a range of enhanced features. Marked down $420 from $1,950 to just $1,530, you can save big on this powerhouse of a laptop when you order it directly from Dell. The Dell XPS 15 laptop features a 15.6-inch screen with an OLED display, a 9th-generation Intel Core processor, and a NVIDIA GeForce graphics card. You’ll be blown away by the abilities of the world’s smallest performance-class laptop.
Cell Phoneslaptopmag.com

How to block a number on Android

Knowing how to block a number on Android can help you dodge a spam caller or anyone you don't want to hear from at that moment. No matter which Android phone you use, this feature will be available in the phone app and it just takes a few taps to get a number on your block list.
Computerspocketnow.com

Apple’s M1 MacBook Air is getting a $150 discount, more devices are also on sale

You can currently get your hands on a new Apple MacBook Air with an M1 processor for as low as $850 after receiving a 15 percent discount that means $150 savings for you on its Silver and Gold Variants with 256GB storage space. However, if you want to go for the Space Gray model, you will have to settle for $100 savings, as it sells for $899.
ComputersDigital Trends

Can’t afford a MacBook Pro? Try these laptop deals instead

If you’ve been gazing longingly at the MacBook Pro and you just can’t justify the cost, don’t worry. We’ve got some other great laptop deals that we’ve neatly rounded up so there’s something for every budget here. We’ve even managed to track down some great MacBook deals for if you’re good to go with something that isn’t the full-fat MacBook Pro. Keep on reading while we break down your best alternative options.
imore.com

Apple adds very expensive new graphics options to Mac Pro

Apple has added new graphics options to its Mac Pro range. You can now add Radeon Pro W6800X, and W6900X to configurations. These deliver massive performance boosts but at a very high cost. Apple has added new models of graphics cards to its Mac Pro configurations, adding even more graphics...
ComputersCNET

Best Apple MacBook deals: Save $200 on M1 MacBook Air or M1 MacBook Pro

Apple introduced the first MacBooks that use its own Apple silicon M1 design last fall, and new models are rumored to be on the horizon. New 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros could appear later this year, along with a revamped MacBook Air. The new machines could introduce an M2 processor, and the next MacBook Pro models are rumored to announce the return of the MagSafe charger, the HDMI port and the SD card slot -- while jettisoning the Touch Bar in favor of physical keys.
Posted by
TechRadar

Chromebooks set to suffer at the hands of Windows 11 laptops

Chromebooks are set to feel the pinch, as while these Chrome OS-powered portables are still selling well right now, PC manufacturers are purportedly planning to favor the production of Windows laptops which generate more profit going forward as the global component shortage remains a serious problem. This comes from IDC...
ComputersDigital Trends

Save over $700 off the perfect work-from-home laptop at Dell

Sure, there are some awesome Dell laptop deals going on, and there are even some more exciting general laptop deals available. Not all of them are great choices for working remotely or working from home, however. Luckily, Dell has the Vostro 5510 Laptop on sale today, for over $700 off...
ComputersT3.com

The best cheap Dell XPS laptop deals for August 2021

With Dell offering an impressive line up of laptops, many would agree that their XPS Series takes the cake as some of the best laptops available today. A solid value for the price, a new Dell XPS laptop works extremely well from everything to school work, editing and personal use.

Comments / 0

Community Policy