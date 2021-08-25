Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The 20 Greatest Pieces Of Wisdom From The Matrix Trilogy

By Holly Pyne
shortlist.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you settle in to watch an action-packed blockbuster, you're not expecting to leave with some contemplative quotes stuck in your head. It might be one of the reasons that The Matrix trilogy was such a resounding success with both critics and audiences. Now that it is known that the...

www.shortlist.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Matrix
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
FDAredmond-reporter.com

Goddess Manifestation Secrets Review – Is the Hype Legit?

Diane Hope developed Goddess Manifestation Secrets. This article will answer questions such as whether Goddess Manifestation Secrets are effective and how the program can help its users to find a feminine divine and change their lives. It is said that a person is what she desires. But often, it becomes...
SciencePosted by
Parade

The Man Behind the Theories and Equations—We've Got 50 Brilliant Albert Einstein Quotes!

There have been countless impressive thinkers throughout the ages, but some brilliant minds make more of a lasting, significant impact than others. One individual who is renowned for his intellectual achievements is none other than influential physicist Albert Einstein. Not only known for his clever theories and mathematics, Einstein also had a way with words. We have 50 of the best Albert Einstein quotes!
PsychologyPosted by
The Atlantic

The Link Between Happiness and a Sense of Humor

“How to Build a Life” is a weekly column by Arthur Brooks, tackling questions of meaning and happiness. When I die, I want to go peacefully in my sleep, like my grandfather. Not screaming in terror, like the passengers on his bus. If you laughed at that joke, it is because three things happened in your brain in lightning-fast succession. First, you detected an incongruity: You imagined my grandfather lying peacefully in bed, but then you realized he was actually driving a bus. Second, you resolved the incongruity: My grandfather was asleep at the wheel. Third, the parahippocampal gyrus region of your brain helped you realize I wasn’t being serious, so you felt amusement. And all of that gave you a little bit of joy.
Abraham Lincolnrealtytimes.com

Wisdom From a Clear Thinking Legend

In 1927, Dr. Frank Crane wrote a wonderful book entitled Everyday Wisdom, which made quite a hit. Crane was a speaker, columnist, and preacher who had an impressive following. I acquired his books years ago and have admired him as a common-sense writer who influenced many. I love his quote, “You may be deceived if you trust too much, but you will live in torment if you do not trust enough.” Here are excerpts from Everyday Wisdom….
MoviesRaindance

10 Screenwriting Myths Debunked

Whether you have already written and even sold a number of screenplays, or you are embarking on your first screenwriting adventure, be wary of the bounty of screenwriting advice available from well-meaning “experts.” These screenwriting myths must be debunked. Take any advice, including the following, with a heaping teaspoon of...
MoviesPolygon

The beautiful sci-fi film The Colony splices Aliens into Children of Men

We’ve been destroying the earth for a long time, and because sci-fi cinema has distilled and explored those concerns for decades (from Soylent Green to Waterworld to WALL-E to Snowpiercer), the genre has become a kind of echo chamber. Our planet becomes uninhabitable. Humanity travels elsewhere to start again. Were we the problem all along? The repetitive setup of these concerns, and a lack of creativity in considering them, results in films like director and co-writer Tim Fehlbaum’s The Colony.
SocietyPosted by
Ladders

The genius fallacy: Hidden habits of extraordinary thinkers

This quote famously credited to Albert Einstein explains almost everything you will read in this post:. “Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid.”. We are all curious by nature....
PhotographyThrive Global

Photograph and Song-Creative Imaginations: Eri Kawai #Japan

Singing across the waters are a powerful tool. They are an intrinsic sight. For, in the midst of it all, a person is truly connecting themselves with the Divine. Not all is lost, when re-immersing in the windows of, hope! Hope’s loyal mountains are a vigilant blessing. Furthermore, when they are painted into a greater hue, the amazement blossoms. What does one do, in the midst of love’s devotion? When you have the living proof, right before your eyes, how do you experience the Creator of the Most High? There are lessons and stories for everything. Even the stillness of a mountain, when installed in purple waters. For in this moment, an individual is able to experience a glimpse into Heaven’s paradise. Love simply has that impact!
Celebritiessoultracks.com

90s soul singer supreme, Sam Salter, dies at age 46

Today we say a sad goodbye to popular 90s soul singer Sam Salter, who has reportedly died at a far too young 46. No cause of death was released. As a young man, Salter was signed by Babyface and L.A. Reid for their LaFace label, and immediately scored hits with “After 12, Before 6” and the beautiful ballad “There You Are.”
Relationship Advicewomenworking.com

3 Mind Games Insecure Men Will Play In Relationships

When something goes wrong in a relationship, the first person we may want to blame is ourselves. After all, we want to give our partner the benefit of the doubt in the beginning of a relationship, and hope for the best. But what if you aren’t the one to blame?
Animalssparklecat.com

7 Things Humans Do That Confuse Cats

Humans, for the most part, are pretty nice. I can say that because I’ve met lots of them, and it has nearly always been a good experience. But they can be really mystifying! There are a lot of ways humans behave that confuse cats, and I thought I would list a few of them. Can you see how illogical these are?
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Will Smith is making a fool of himself again in the muscle war – and even wants you to laugh at him for it

The muscle war is a rock-hard plaster. Where thunder god Chris Hemsworth and DC hero Dwayne Johnson train for their roles, the space for newcomers remains as little as The Rocks patience with too light weights. Will Smith still tried his luck against Bicep King Johnson and seemed quite helpless. With his latest attempt the next embarrassment follows – but that’s exactly what Will Smith wants.
Relationship Advicepowerofpositivity.com

17 Signs Your Partner Is Emotionally Attached to You

Many people in the world can date, but very few will become emotionally attached to you. Some say that such an attachment like this can only come from your soul mate, but other folks would argue that you can have such a connection with someone other than a romantic partner.
Relationship AdviceTelegraph

Dear Richard: 'My husband wants to cancel his own ancestor'

My husband is a remote but direct descendant of a Scottish aristocrat who has recently come into notoriety for his links to the Atlantic slave trade. What wealth there was in the family has long since dissipated, but we have a few bits of silver and a portrait of the offending peer, who glowers at us from the first-floor landing, by a fairly well-known Scottish painter.
TV & VideosComicBook

Fan-Hated Marvel Movie Streaming Soon on Amazon Prime

There's absolutely no shortage of Marvel movies for fans to experience, between the Marvel Cinematic Universe and titles within other franchises. Of course, some fans think a few of these blockbusters didn't stick the landing as well as others — and it looks like one of the films in that category is soon headed to streaming. 2003's Daredevil movie is expected to be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video beginning Wednesday, September 1st. This will give subscribers the opportunity to experience or revisit the film, which sees Ben Affleck famously portraying the Man Without Fear, in a cast that also includes Jennifer Garner as Elektra, Colin Farrell as Bullseye, and Michael Clarke Duncan as The Kingpin.
Healthhigherperspectives.com

8 Signs That You're Experiencing A Spiritual Awakening

Let us be the ones to tell you that a spiritual awakening isn't necessarily a fun time. It's a time of confusion and hardships that can actually quite lonely and alienating. Fear not, this time is actually crucial in your growth. It is the key to self-awareness, which is the first step to enlightenment. If you can get through this phase, you can will find the power within you to get through anything.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

“To hell with his freedoms”: Arnold Schwarzenegger loses a major sponsor after calling covid-19 deniers “idiots”

American sports nutrition brand Redcon1 withdrew its sponsorship of world bodybuilding icon Arnold Schwarzenegger after a series of insults and sharp comments towards those who still deny the severity of the covid-19 pandemic. During a interview On August 11, the Austro-American actor and politician called those who oppose the use...

Comments / 0

Community Policy