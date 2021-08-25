Cancel
‘Me And The Devil’ Launches Lantern Theatre’s Fall Season

 5 days ago

Philadelphia’s Lantern Theatre begins its Fall 2021 Digital Season with a world premiere of ME AND THE DEVIL By Steve H. Broadnax III and Charles Dumas, directed by Steve H. Broadnax III. This world premiere play with music shows the dramatic confrontation between the great American blues musician Robert Johnson and the Devil from whom, legend has it, Johnson received his extraordinary talent. After being poisoned in a juke joint by a jealous husband, Johnson – who wrote such classics as “Crossroads,” “Love in Vain,” and “Me and the Devil Blues” – must use all his wit in a final contest with the Devil to keep his soul. Featuring Lawrence Stallings as Robert Johnson and Ebony Pullum as The Woman.

