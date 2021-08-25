‘Me And The Devil’ Launches Lantern Theatre’s Fall Season

Paris Community Theatre will be holding auditions Monday August 23rd and Tuesday August 24th at 6:30 for their second comedy of the season, Epic Proportions. Paris Community Theatre will be holding auditions Monday August 23rd and Tuesday August 24th at 6:30 for their second comedy of the season, Epic Proportions. Epic Proportions is a comedic romp written by Larry Coen and David Crane. It follows the story of two brothers, Benny and Phil, who find themselves caught up as extras in the filming of the huge biblical epic Exeunt Omneus. Very soon Phil finds himself directing, and Benny starring. To make matters more difficult, they both fall in love with Louise, the assistant director in charge of extras. Along the way there are gladiator battles, dancing girls, snakes, ten plagues, and a cast of thousands. The play will be directed by Lucia Bunch, who has been an active member of Paris Community Theatre for several years. All ages are welcome to audition, as we are looking for a variety of actors to cast. In accordance with PCTs new COVID-19 safety protocol, all performers must provide proof of vaccination before auditioning, and masks are required when not on stage.