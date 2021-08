BOSTON (CBS) — Bill Belichick and the Patriots pulled off a pair of trades last week, sending running back Sony Michel to the Los Angeles Rams while picking up cornerback Shaun Wade from Baltimore. On Sunday, ahead of New England’s final preseason game against the New York Giants, Belichick was able to speak on both of those deals. The Michel trade was somewhat expected, given New England’s glut at running back. The Patriots received a pair of future picks — a 2023 fourth-rounder and a 2022 sixth-rounder — in return for Michel, whom Belichick wished well on his new team on...