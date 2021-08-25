Cancel
World Bank Halts Aid to Afghanistan, ‘Deeply Concerned' on Prospects for Women

By Silvia Amaro, CNBC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON — The World Bank has become the latest international organization to pause aid disbursements to Afghanistan following the Taliban's takeover. The Islamic militant group has controlled the Afghan capital of Kabul for more than a week now. It marked the collapse of the country's government as U.S. and allied troops withdraw from the war-torn country after 20 years.

