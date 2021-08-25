Cancel
Cutting Edge Ballet Company Set To Perform On South Coast Shatters Traditional Gender Roles

By KCLU
kclu.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBallet22 is challenging classical ballet gender traditions. The groundbreaking Bay Area-based dance company is preparing to visit the South Coast for its first ever touring performance. Theresa Knudson is one of the co-founders of Ballet22. She says pointe work is when a ballerina dances on her toes in special shoes....

