Cutting Edge Ballet Company Set To Perform On South Coast Shatters Traditional Gender Roles

1) The Spin Doctors will perform a free, outdoor concert at Hartwood Acres Park Amphitheater as part of the 2021 Allegheny County Summer Concert Series. The band, which formed in New York City, is arguably best known for the songs “Little Miss Can’t Be Wrong” and “Two Princes.” Both songs are from their debut album, 1991’s Pocket Full of Kryptonite. The album’s title, a reference to Superman’s weakness, comes from lyrics to the opening tune, “Jimmy Olsen’s Blues.” Jimmy Olsen, meanwhile, is Superman’s pal―except in this song when he tries to win over Lois Lane. Pocket Full of Kryptonite was a sleeper hit, not hitting the mainstream until 1992. As the ’90s progressed, some members quit, but the classic lineup reunited in 2001. Their latest album in 2013’s If the River Was Whiskey. Gene the Werewolf opens. 7:30 p.m. 4070 Middle Rd., Allison Park. (C.M.)