Jinxing it

So i keep seeing all these headlines about the season starting soon and the NBA's return to normal. While i like pie in the sky as much as the next guy i gotta tell you this isn't going to happen. The way the 4th wave of Covid is spiking this winter will be twice as bad as last year. The under vaccinated states will be over run by the virus, their hospitals broken by the numbers. Their staff devastated by the deaths and the constant suffering. People will begin dying from normal issues because there is no room in the local hospitals. This time last year we had 40k new cases a day, yesterday we had 266k. Last years highest spike in cases was in Jan. , months away from now. This Delta variant is specing out to be 20% more deadly than normal Covid.