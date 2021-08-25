Cancel
Charlotte, NC

New York-style bagel shop coming soon to Waverly

By Symphony Webber
Axios Charlotte

 5 days ago
A new family-owned bagel shop called Bagel Boys will serve authentic New York and New Jersey-style bagels starting this fall.

Owners Nick and Heather Grove said their oldest son came up with the idea of opening a bagel store since, as New Jersyans, bagels are the number one way to start the day.

Heather Grove also says starting this business is an opportunity for her family to have more quality time together.

Why it matters: Charlotte has an insatiable demand for better bagels. A New York-style bagel shop is a big win for our food scene.

What to expect: The menu will have a wide selection of authentic NY bagels, sweet and savory spreads and bagel sandwiches. There will also be limited-time-only offerings like seasonal menu items and fun holiday-themed bagels.

  • Drink options will include freshly brewed coffee, juices, kombuchas, teas and pre-packaged smoothies.

What to order: The ‘ Balaffle — waffle on the outside, blueberry bagel on the inside — or and the Queen City Banini with oven-roasted herbed turkey breast, Swiss cheese, avocado, thick-cut local bacon, farm fresh tomato, secret spread served on a plain bagel.

Space: The shop will have a clean and simple ambiance with seating for 10-12, but Bagel Boys mostly plans to focus on to-go orders so folks can get their bagels as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Location: Bagel Boys is located at 7107 Waverly Walk Ave.

Timeline: Bagel Boys is currently in the permitting process, but is slated to open on October 1.

The post New York-style bagel shop coming soon to Waverly appeared first on Axios Charlotte .

Axios Charlotte



Charlotte, NC
Axios Charlotte exists to make Charlotte smarter and better connected.

Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Weekday Planner: 19 things to do in Charlotte this week

This Weekday Planner is proudly presented by EchoPark Automotive. Don’t plan your day around car shopping – with EchoPark, you can find your new car in less than an hour.  MONDAY, AUGUST 30 Free Doughnut at Krispy Kreme Participating locations | August 30-September 5 | Free | Details  Why you should go: For one week only, you […] The post Weekday Planner: 19 things to do in Charlotte this week appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

6 Charlotte restaurants Guy Fieri needs to visit — plus what to to order at each

It’s time to come back to Charlotte, Guy Fieri. And this list is a guaranteed one-way ticket to Flavortown. Background: The restaurant landscape has changed a lot since Charlotte’s last dedicated Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives back in 2015. We’ve lost some greats, but restauranteurs have also continued to push our culinary scene to the next […] The post 6 Charlotte restaurants Guy Fieri needs to visit — plus what to to order at each appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in Charlotte starting at $285K

This real estate roundup is proudly presented by The Redbud Group, creating great experiences. Here’s one of their favorite listings this week: 10210 Elizabeth Crest Lane: $557,200 Neighborhood: Ardrey Crests Realtor: Catherine Weide at The Redbud Group Features: Stunning hardwoods, double decker porch, open layout, generous closets, fenced-in yard Specs: 4 bed, 2.5 bath, 2,701 square […] The post Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in Charlotte starting at $285K appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Texas StatePosted by
Axios Charlotte

6 takeaways from my first trip to Jon G’s Barbecue with a Texas native

I waited two hours and spent $200 for Texas-style barbecue, and you should, too. North Carolina natives Garren “Jon G” and Kelly Kirkman opened their humble barbecue restaurant in June 2020 about 45 minutes east of Charlotte in Peachland. Ever since, there’s been a line forming every Saturday around 9am hungry for brisket and spare […] The post 6 takeaways from my first trip to Jon G’s Barbecue with a Texas native appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Rocket Pizza is now open in Wesley Heights with glitter cocktails and a taco pizza

A new pizza restaurant and bar called Rocket Pizza is now open in Wesley Heights within walking distance to Bank of America Stadium. The big picture: Rocket Pizza has ambitious expansion plans with four more Charlotte area locations in the works, co-owners Bart Baker and Casey McCormick tell me. Next up, they’ll open a Rocket […] The post Rocket Pizza is now open in Wesley Heights with glitter cocktails and a taco pizza appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Rooftop bar and cigar lounge open this week in Uptown’s newest tower

Brace yourself for the onslaught of flower wall selfies on your Instagram come Thursday when two bars open in the new Binaco Tower. The big picture: After over a year of construction- and pandemic-related delays, the highly anticipated Novelty House Rooftop and Havana Smoke & Reserve Social Club will open on the fourth and fifth floor […] The post Rooftop bar and cigar lounge open this week in Uptown’s newest tower appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Historic south Charlotte farmhouse with vintage details asks $880K

A historic farmhouse and garden tucked away in south Charlotte is listed at $880,000. Originally a dairy barn, the Patchwork Farm home is being put on the market for the first time in a generation. The property is situated on roughly 2.5 acres, just a 5-minute drive from the Arboretum. Listing agent Lexie Longstreet says as […] The post Historic south Charlotte farmhouse with vintage details asks $880K appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

8 best Thai restaurants in Charlotte

Obsessed with Thai food? Same here. Thai Taste reigns king of Charlotte Thai food, according to the Charlotteans on our Instagram. But there’s a growing number of great Thai spots where you can find your fixing of pad Thai, pad gra prow, Thai iced tea and more. Here are top 8 Thai restaurants in Charlotte, […] The post 8 best Thai restaurants in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Apple season is upon us: 7 pick-your-own orchards within 2 hours of Charlotte

This guide is proudly presented by OrthoCarolina – our partners in healthy living. If you want more outdoor itinerary inspiration, check out OrthoCarolina’s blog. Happy exploring. Fall is right around the corner, which means apple cider, apple cider donuts, and, of course, apple picking. Here are seven orchards with pick-your-own apples within two hours of […] The post Apple season is upon us: 7 pick-your-own orchards within 2 hours of Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

34 best indoor activities when it’s rainy in Charlotte

Tired of the heat and looking for cool indoor activities? Here’s a list of the 34 best indoor activities in Charlotte to escape this rain. Editor’s note: This guide was last updated in August 2021. (1) Go duckpin bowling. Duckpin bowling has proven to be all the rage in recent years and Pins Mechanical Co., […] The post 34 best indoor activities when it’s rainy in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Asheville, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Asheville favorite White Duck Taco opening second Charlotte-area location

Asheville’s popular White Duck Taco Shop is expanding once again with its second Charlotte-area location opening in Matthews on August 29. The exact address is 131 E. John St. in downtown Matthews next to the post office in the former Pita Kebab Grill space. [Related Axios guide: 21 things to do in Matthews] Background: White Duck […] The post Asheville favorite White Duck Taco opening second Charlotte-area location appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

14 food and beverage jobs in Charlotte

This story is proudly presented by the Axios Charlotte Job Board, where top employers find top talent.  Here are 14 current jobs in the food and beverage industry around Charlotte. Waitstaff at Alexander Michael’s Tavern. Details. Production Team Member at Sycamore Brewing. Details. Sous Chef at Best Impressions Caterers. Details. Morning Prep Cook at Salud Beer […] The post 14 food and beverage jobs in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

See inside: Rooftop restaurant by O-Ku chef now open in SouthPark

Mizu, an Asian-inspired seafood restaurant, is now open atop SouthPark’s new Hyatt Centric hotel. Why it matters: Think of Mizu as O-Ku 2.0 with nearly double the space (4,000 square feet in total) and a greater focus on wood-fired seafood (versus O-Ku’s sushi expertise). It’s an opportunity for chef Michael Chanthavong to show off even […] The post See inside: Rooftop restaurant by O-Ku chef now open in SouthPark appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Unknown Brewing is giving up beer — but not before blowing up some stuff one more time

Brad Shell tapped the top of an envelope full of cash last Friday. “Firework money,” he said. The explosives would be necessary for his big goodbye to his life as an owner of one of Charlotte’s most well-known breweries, Unknown Brewing. They’re having one last throwdown Saturday with five bands, a wrestling ring, two beer releases, […] The post Unknown Brewing is giving up beer — but not before blowing up some stuff one more time appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Before and after: Colorless condo transformed into Fourth Ward’s chicest retreat

This Fourth Ward condo is a total jewelry box house: unassuming on the outside, an explosion of color and treasures on the inside. It’s listed at $2.95M is one of 21 units in the exclusive Settlers Place building. Julius Peppers lived here once, before the current owner worked her transformation magic, listing agent Shane McDevitt […] The post Before and after: Colorless condo transformed into Fourth Ward’s chicest retreat appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Charlotte’s first fish spa now open at Carolina Place mall

A different kind of pedicure is now here in Charlotte, and it involves about 100 tiny fish nibbling on your feet. Welcome to Garra Spa, a Florida-based chain of spas that use garra rufa fish or “doctor fish” to increase circulation in your feet and graze on dead skin. How it works: The shop allows walk-ins […] The post Charlotte’s first fish spa now open at Carolina Place mall appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

4 Charlotte running routes with skyline views

This content was created in partnership with OrthoCarolina. You don’t have to go far for beautiful running scenery in Charlotte. Here are some running routes where you can catch skyline views along the way. Pro top: If you’re looking for some extra motivation, register to run the OrthoCarolina 10k/5k Classic on September 18. The race […] The post 4 Charlotte running routes with skyline views appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

See inside the renovation of the iconic Park-N-Shop grocer

The transformation of an iconic grocery store on Wilkinson Boulevard into office space could be complete by later this year. What’s happening: A joint venture between the Roby Family of Companies and Red Hill Ventures purchased the shuttered Park-N-Shop building in west Charlotte in October 2019 for $1.8 million, Mecklenburg County real estate records show. […] The post See inside the renovation of the iconic Park-N-Shop grocer appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Opening soon: Tapas-focused restaurant PARA opening in former Zeppelin space

PARA draws its inspiration from “izakaya” style restaurants, which are a type of bar or gastropub found in Japan. Why it matters: South End has a fast-growing food scene, but PARA hopes to bring a one-of-a-kind restaurant and patio experience — one that’s found in places like Miami, Puerto Rico, Las Vegas and New York, right here […] The post Opening soon: Tapas-focused restaurant PARA opening in former Zeppelin space appeared first on Axios Charlotte.

