New York-style bagel shop coming soon to Waverly

A new family-owned bagel shop called Bagel Boys will serve authentic New York and New Jersey-style bagels starting this fall.

Owners Nick and Heather Grove said their oldest son came up with the idea of opening a bagel store since, as New Jersyans, bagels are the number one way to start the day.

Heather Grove also says starting this business is an opportunity for her family to have more quality time together.

Why it matters: Charlotte has an insatiable demand for better bagels. A New York-style bagel shop is a big win for our food scene.

What to expect: The menu will have a wide selection of authentic NY bagels, sweet and savory spreads and bagel sandwiches. There will also be limited-time-only offerings like seasonal menu items and fun holiday-themed bagels.

Drink options will include freshly brewed coffee, juices, kombuchas, teas and pre-packaged smoothies.

What to order: The ‘ Balaffle — waffle on the outside, blueberry bagel on the inside — or and the Queen City Banini with oven-roasted herbed turkey breast, Swiss cheese, avocado, thick-cut local bacon, farm fresh tomato, secret spread served on a plain bagel.

Space: The shop will have a clean and simple ambiance with seating for 10-12, but Bagel Boys mostly plans to focus on to-go orders so folks can get their bagels as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Location: Bagel Boys is located at 7107 Waverly Walk Ave.

Timeline: Bagel Boys is currently in the permitting process, but is slated to open on October 1.

