NJ football: USA TODAY NETWORK 2021 preseason All-New Jersey offensive teams

Asbury Park Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following players have been selected to the USA TODAY NETWORK preseason All-New Jersey football first team. The Network is made up of news organizations APP.com, BurlingtonCountyTimes.com, CourierPostOnline.com, TheDailyJournal.com, DailyRecord.com, MyCentralJersey.com, NJHerald.com and NorthJersey.com. Steve Angeli. Bergen Catholic senior quarterback. Angeli returns to pilot what might be New Jersey’s most...

