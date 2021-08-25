Cancel
Amy Shark postpones Adelaide, Melbourne and Perth shows

By Jessica Lynch
thebrag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARIA Award-winning singer-songwriter Amy Shark has been forced to postpone her remaining Adelaide, Melbourne and Perth shows as COVID continues to wreak havoc across the country. Taking to social media on Wednesday, August 25th, Shark broke the news that she would no longer be able to make the concerts “due...

tonedeaf.thebrag.com

Amy Shark
#Adelaide#Aria Award#Covid#Covid#Melbourne Perth#Amyshark#The Gold Coast#The Indie Observer
Melbourne
Sydney
CelebritiesNME

Tyler, The Creator announces tour of Australia and New Zealand for 2022

Tyler, The Creator has today (August 23) announced he’ll be taking ‘Call Me If You Get Lost‘ on the road across Australia and New Zealand next year. The ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’ tour will take place from July 26-August 2. These dates coincide with the festival Splendour In The Grass, which the Flowerboy is set to headline in Byron Bay on Sunday July 24.
Billboard

Every 2021 Concert & Festival Canceled Due to COVID-19

While there are a lot of promising signs in the current touring landscape -- from the successful rollouts of the Rolling Loud and Lollapalooza festivals to major events like Bonnaroo and ACL Fest remaining on the fall schedule -- there are plenty of examples of the surging COVID-19 pandemic's toll on an already-struggling industry.
WorldPosted by
AFP

Anger as Covid-sceptic church flouts Sydney lockdown

Australian police on Monday criticised a Sydney church for flouting the city's Covid-19 lockdown by holding a service for 60 people in a pandemic hotspot. The church is part of Christ Embassy, an international religious group headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, which has a record of spreading Covid-19 conspiracy theories. After being tipped off by residents on Sunday, police moved in on the Christ Embassy Sydney church, issuing a fine of 5,000 Australian dollars ($3,600) to the organisation and Aus$1,000 fines to 30 parishioners. Australian media quoted a Facebook-streamed sermon on Sunday from the church in the western Sydney region's Blacktown as saying: "In the name of Jesus we refuse every lockdown in our cities. We declare the lockdowns are over in the name of Jesus."
MusicNME

The Beths announce live album and concert film, ‘Auckland, New Zealand, 2020’

New Zealand pop-rock outfit The Beths have announced their debut live album and concert film, titled ‘Auckland, New Zealand, 2020’. The 16-track release was recorded at a one-off headline show The Beths played at the Auckland Town Hall last November. There, the band played to one of their biggest hometown crowds to date (the venue’s average capacity is 1,500).
WorldBillboard

Splendour In The Grass Reschedules to 2022

Splendour In The Grass is pushed back again, due to Australia’s raging COVID-19 outbreak and the slow rollout of the national vaccination program. The camping festival will return to its regular spot on the calendar when it takes place July 22-24, 2022 in Byron Bay, with Gorillaz, The Strokes, and Tyler, The Creator locked in to perform.
AnimalsWBUR

How A Composer Puts A Horse's Movements To Music For The Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO — In equestrian dressage, horses maneuver through complicated, dance-like choreography. The animals pirouette, step high, extend their legs long, and side step to music, signaled by an expert rider. Olympic teams are turning to special composers to put together music that are specially tailored to highlight the best qualities...
MusicNME

Watch Lorde’s rooftop performance of ‘Stoned At The Nail Salon’

Lorde has shared a rooftop performance of her latest single ‘Stoned At The Nail Salon’ – scroll down the page to watch it now. The track will feature on the New Zealand musician’s upcoming third album ‘Solar Power’, which is due to be released on August 20. After debuting the...
Animalsnatureworldnews.com

Due to Illegal Rewilding, Wild Beavers Across Scotland Suddenly Increased to 1,000

Wild beavers have taken over lakes and rivers across Scotland's southern Highlands following a sudden increase in their numbers. NatureScot's survey estimates 1,000 beavers now inhabit the wild, getting to rivers north of Dundee in the east, westwards to Crianlarich, north of Loch Lomond, and south to Stirling on the river Forth. NatureScot is a government conservation agency.
AnimalsNBC San Diego

‘Rave Horse' Mopsie Rages in Olympic Dressage Freestyle

A high-stepping equine with an uncanny sense of rhythm and flow is taking the internet by storm. Suppenkasper (USA) the horse, or "Mopsie" to his friends, quite literally rode to the beat of his own drum in the individual dressage competition at the Tokyo Olympics. View social media post: https://twitter.com/NBCOlympics/status/1421347563232497664?s=20.
TV ShowsTime Out Global

You can get showbags from the Royal Melbourne Show delivered

Due to ongoing uncertainty and risks associated with holding events during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Royal Melbourne Show has been cancelled for the second year in a row. This is the fourth ever cancellation in its 166-year history, with the first two cancellations occurring as a result of World War I and World War II. The silver lining? You can still purchase the famous goodie-filled showbags to be delivered to your home.
Moviesscreenanarchy.com

Australia Korean Fest 2021: End of Lockdown Brings Major Genre-fuelled Hallyu Wave

Assuming COVID lock-down ends in Australia (good luck Sydney), the long-standing always quality Korean Film Festival in Australia (KOFFIA) may provide some excellent in-cinema viewing in Canberra, Melbourne and Brisbane this September. Assuming of course that lock-down actually ends, as there is currently no streaming option for the festival. Check...

