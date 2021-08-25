Beyond bees and butterflies: A garden food web
Stuck at home in spring 2020 due to the pandemic, Lynn Nodgaard and a few of her Sullivan Drive neighbors decided to revamp the strip that borders their properties and the path at Sullivan Lake Park. For several years, the townhome association had tried to naturalize it with native grasses, but over time it had turned into a weed bed. They planted native flowers like coneflowers, black-eyed susans, goldenrod and blazing star, as well as non-native daffodils and lilies. Some were offered by passers-by and neighbors; some they bought at garden stores that specialize in native plants.www.mynortheaster.com
