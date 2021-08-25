Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Virtual Reality Labs Powered By WorldViz Publish Over 330 Research Studies

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 5 days ago

The WorldViz “Partners in Science Report” gives scientists access to a unique collection of virtual reality studies across Architecture, Psychology, Neuroscience, Engineering, Computer Science, and Physiology. WorldViz is pleased to present its fifth and latest “Partners in Science Report”: It covers research studies featured in publications including Nature and other...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kyoto University#Academic Research#Virtual Reality Labs#Worldviz#Nature#Harvard Medical School#University College#Ritsumeikan University#Oculus#Vr#Vizard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
NewsBreak
Computer Science
Related
TechnologyPosted by
Interesting Engineering

BeingAI Has Unveiled a Human-Like AI

The future is closer than you think. And, BeingAI is bringing beings with the artificial intelligence needed to become an immersive feature of everyday reality, the first of which is a virtual character named "Zbee," according to a new page on its official website. So get ready, because a new...
ComputersDigital Trends

How to find your computer specs on Windows 11

The specifications of your PC are quite an important thing to have handy. It helps you decide if you can run certain games, apps, and programs. And, if you’re a gamer with a custom rig, specifications can help you decide if you want to upgrade your setup or not. Just...
Sciencenanowerk.com

Decades of research brings quantum dots to brink of widespread use

(Nanowerk News) A new article gives an overview of almost three decades of research into colloidal quantum dots, assesses the technological progress for these nanometer-sized specs of semiconductor matter, and weighs the remaining challenges on the path to widespread commercialization for this promising technology with applications in everything from TVs to highly efficient sunlight collectors.
ElectronicsScience Daily

Toward next-generation brain-computer interface systems

Brain-computer interfaces (BCIs) are emerging assistive devices that may one day help people with brain or spinal injuries to move or communicate. BCI systems depend on implantable sensors that record electrical signals in the brain and use those signals to drive external devices like computers or robotic prosthetics. Most current...
EngineeringPosted by
ScienceAlert

Scientists Just Simulated Quantum Technology on Classical Computing Hardware

Lurking in the background of the quest for true quantum supremacy hangs an awkward possibility – hyper-fast number crunching tasks based on quantum trickery might just be a load of hype. Now, a pair of physicists from École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) in Switzerland and Columbia University in the US have come up with a better way to judge the potential of near-term quantum devices – by simulating the quantum mechanics they rely upon on more traditional hardware. Their study made use of a neural network developed by EPFL's Giuseppe Carleo and his colleague Matthias Troyer back in 2016, using machine learning to...
ScienceCornell University

Researchers receive $5.4M to advance quantum science

Cornell researchers and their collaborators will continue to advance quantum science and technology thanks to $5.4 million in new funding from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE). Cornell is leading two of 29 research projects announced July 23 by the DOE’s Office of Science. The funding supports researchers who are...
Electronicsperfumerflavorist.com

KetamineOne Partners with OVR Technology on Virtual Reality Treatment

KetamineOne Capital, Ltd. announced an exclusive agreement with OVR Technology (Olfactory Virtual Reality) to use virtual reality technology in psychedelic treatments. The treatment will use OVR's Inhale Wellness Platform with the VR scent-capable Scentware, designed to deepen immersion, promote relaxation and help manage stress. It includes a head-mounted display, the...
Chemistryscitechdaily.com

Researchers Around the World Are Buzzing About a Candidate Superconductor Created at Quantum Foundry

Since receiving a $25 million grant in 2019 to become the first National Science Foundation (NSF) Quantum Foundry, UC Santa Barbara researchers affiliated with the foundry have been working to develop materials that can enable quantum information–based technologies for such applications as quantum computing, communications, sensing, and simulation. They may...
EngineeringScientist

Technique Talk: Redefining Mouse Transgenesis with CRISPR-Cas Technology

CRISPR-Cas technology has radically changed how transgenic models are created. Through CRISPR approaches, researchers have pioneered how to create complex animal models, including long cassette knock-ins and conditional knockout mouse models. Techniques such as Easi (Efficient Additions with ssDNA Inserts)-CRISPR and GONAD (Genome editing via Oviductal Nucleic Acids Delivery) have become prevalent for animal transgenesis.
Technologythewestsidegazette.com

Forward Motion: The Fourth Industrial Revolution Is Happening Now

Current smart technology has ushered in the Fourth Industrial Revolution, a new era that integrates communications with automated industrial practices and traditional manufacturing. In short, smart devices can make human intervention unnecessary: Machines communicate, self-diagnose and solve problems. While these new products and services may increase efficiency, analysts say they...
NFLDealerscope

How To Solve Consumer Problems With Augmented Reality

Five years ago, augmented reality (AR) entered the mainstream via phone-based applications. Despite mainstream hits such as Pokemon Go, which was a rudimentary workaround compared to today’s implementations, AR in general struggled with slow adoption and education hurdles. Even as the early hype subsided, retailers looked for practical use cases for AR, realizing that it had the potential to increase sales conversion by enabling consumers to see how a product or experience — furniture, clothing, consumer electronics — would look in the context of a home or other real-world setting.
Sciencetechxplore.com

'Holy grail discovery' in solid-state physics could usher in new technologies

There are many mysteries still to unravel in the world of quantum mechanics, but scientists at Northeastern believe they've made a "holy grail" discovery that could help pave the way for the next generation of electronic devices. Their findings, published recently in Nature, center mostly on the discovery of a...
Engineeringmit.edu

Smart laser cutter system detects different materials

With the addition of computers, laser cutters have rapidly become a relatively simple and powerful tool, with software controlling shiny machinery that can chop metals, woods, papers, and plastics. While this curious amalgam of materials feels encompassing, users still face difficulties distinguishing between stockpiles of visually similar materials, where the wrong stuff can make gooey messes, give off horrendous odors, or worse, spew out harmful chemicals.
WildlifeSentinel

The winding path of science – basic science

Songbirds do not have “bad cholesterol” and we discovered this by accident. Scientists often believe that time and dedication will solve everything. If the problem persists, the researcher’s technical abilities come under suspicion … He seeks help and digs deeper into the specialist literature. When a solution presents itself, he breathes a sigh of relief. In retrospect, the scientific point of view seems clear, but the path to building scientific knowledge can be fraught with unforeseen events, as I once experienced.
Video Gameshawaiipublicradio.org

Bytemarks Cafe: Virtual Reality and the Metaverse

Today on Bytemarks Cafe, we'll find out the latest in virtual reality or VR and find out if during the pandemic it's gained any traction. We'll also learn about the Metaverse, a term coined in Neal Stephenson's 1992 novel Snow Crash, and find out how Mark Zuckerberg sees it as Facebook's future.
EducationDaily Evergreen

Students should consider joining a research lab

Throughout Week of Welcome, many of you will join extracurricular activities, such as clubs, intramural sports and Greek life. All those activities come with numerous benefits, including a wider social circle and better time management. However, the often-overlooked extracurricular activity is academic research. As a guest speaker once said during...
TechnologyColumbia University

Can Virtual Reality Save the Planet?

On Aug. 9, the U.N. released a dire climate report, the first since 2018, that warned of accelerated warming of the planet and splashed code red alert headlines across the world. To bring the Earth back from the brink will demand powerful collective action, the authors of the report wrote. But while the urgency of the message is growing in the public sphere, scientists, journalists, artists and creators have still so far struggled to communicate it effectively to large numbers of global citizens. Some of them are now pinning their hopes on virtual reality (VR) to get the message across. In fact, a substantial body of research from the Stanford Virtual Human Interaction Lab has shown that using virtual reality to change human behavior works. But how does it work, and what kinds of VR experiences can most effectively reach the largest numbers of people and have the most impact? Where can these VR experiences be delivered to people? Is VR just a communication tool or can it be something more?
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Semi-Supervised Machine Learning Explained

Machines can learn in various ways. Supervised learning is a machine learning problem involving learning an input to output mapping function based on example input-output pairs. Unsupervised learning involves learning patterns from unlabeled data. Semi-supervised learning may be seen as a hybrid of both supervised and unsupervised learning. Essentially, when...
ComputersNature.com

Simulating fluid flow in complex porous materials by integrating the governing equations with deep-layered machines

Fluid flow in heterogeneous porous media arises in many systems, from biological tissues to composite materials, soil, wood, and paper. With advances in instrumentations, high-resolution images of porous media can be obtained and used directly in the simulation of fluid flow. The computations are, however, highly intensive. Although machine learning (ML) algorithms have been used for predicting flow properties of porous media, they lack a rigorous, physics-based foundation and rely on correlations. We introduce an ML approach that incorporates mass conservation and the Navier–Stokes equations in its learning process. By training the algorithm to relatively limited data obtained from the solutions of the equations over a time interval, we show that the approach provides highly accurate predictions for the flow properties of porous media at all other times and spatial locations, while reducing the computation time. We also show that when the network is used for a different porous medium, it again provides very accurate predictions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy