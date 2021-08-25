Set after the War of the Worlds, Darker Skies releases on Xbox One and Series X|S

You thought the war was over? Think again – the Darker Skies are here. Darker Skies releases on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S to throw you into the life of Jack, a War of the Worlds survivor who is trying to rebuild civilization as he knows it. The problem is, the horrors of the war haven’t properly subsided and so it’ll be left to you to help Jack craft the best weapons and items that he can, all in order to take it to the monstrosities of war. Oh, and you’ll need to rebuild a Heat Ray in the process. No pressure.