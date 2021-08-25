Where To Stream American Horror Story: Double Feature?

Why is summer nearing its end? Back-to-school commercials have invaded the airways and already some kids have returned to the classrooms. Can’t we bask in the lazy heat of summer just a little longer? It seems like the streaming services are on our side, because this Friday they have offered up some quite impressive morsels for us to indulge upon while we desperately cling onto the summer season for a little while longer. Whether prefer Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, or all of the above, checking out the freshest titles new on streaming is a fantastic way to start that meal. And don’t worry about the enormity of all the choices now in front of you, because we here at Decider are happy to do the heavy lifting and help you figure out what to watch this weekend and where to stream it.