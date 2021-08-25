Write to know: Chef seeks old dining room tables for fledgling restaurant

Dear Write to Know: My grandson has purchased a farmhouse in Vermont with two wheat barns. He is a chef in the area and would like to do dinners on individual dining room tables instead of the long tables end to end. I am looking for anyone who has purchased a new dining table and has no use for the old one. I will arrange pickup and get the tables to my grandson. Please in reasonable condition (no broken legs). They will have a good home. Call 508-392-9347. Thank you.